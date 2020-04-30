Regional musicians find support at The Spot

• On the topic of The Acorn, the venue's free live streaming series of Thursday performances continues tonight (4/30) with The Bergmot, an original indie folk-rock duo based out of Brooklyn, New York who blend intimate storytelling with beautiful harmonies. The weekly streaming performances go live at 7 p.m. Central / 8 p.m. Eastern via the Acorn's facebook page: www.facebook.com/AcornTheater. Past performances by the likes of Mark Dawson, Mary Fahl, Nicolas Tremulis and others can be viewed there as well.

• Congratulations to Hoosier resident Greg Jones on being selected from thousands of entries as the winner of Sweetwater Studios' "Record your EP For Free Contest." The West Lafayette-based Americana singer/songwriter has been writing and performing his own music since 2006 as a soloist and in acoustic duos. As winner, Jones will be recording two of his songs in the state-of-the-art Fort Wayne recording studio complex at no cost. Hear his music at: reverbnation.com/gregjones5.

• Hebron's Plum Grove Music (1650 E. 181st Ave.) is hoping to encourage a new wave of string musicians as everyone is staying home and looking for new things to do, through its new online music lessons. It also can help students already playing, not lose ground and keep up their chops. First lesson is free. More: 219-696-5401 or plumgrovemusic.com.

• Jim Peterik will be the musical guest Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." He'll discuss current projects, including The Ides of March' new music video for the song, "Spirit Of Chicago," which salutes both first responders and those making a difference during the COVID-19 crisis. View it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJuGvv3nyD4&feature=youtu.be. The Times' own staff writer turned book author, Joseph Pete, guests next week (May 12 at p.m.) on the program, to discuss his look back on one of the Region's most beloved cities in his new book, "Lost Hammond, Indiana" (The History Press). Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

