Regional musicians find support at The Spot

The Spot Recording Studio in rural Schneider has remained busy despite the COVID-19 crisis, although it has not been "business as usual," for owner/engineer John Huber.
The Spot's "Studio B" -- a state-of-the art video and audio production facility -- has been utilized in recent weeks to help regional music groups generate some income through streaming performances in the spacious confines of the room.
Huber has been providing one time use Shure brand foam mic covers for each artist, and been diligent in keeping "Studio B" thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after each live performance session.
Always looking to build a better mouse trap, Huber will take a week off from presenting the live streaming performances this Saturday to reconfigure the room to better serve the live streaming events and the artists doing them. Moving the stage area is included in that configuration, but he plans to have everything ready to go for the next batch of performances scheduled. Those are: Robbie Stains and Jake Claybough on May 9, Jeremy Smolen & Friends on May 16, and The Original Hazzard County Band on May 23. A show by blues guitar sensation Jamiah "On Fire" Rogers is also planned.
The most recent weekly performances by groups Luke Repass Band, Head Honchos and Fresh Hops will soon be uploaded to The Spot archives along with other past streaming shows. All archived shows are uploaded after the shot live multi-camera performances are taken into post-production, where Huber personally edits the video and audio recordings to offer the best possible representation of the artist. This allows them an additional opportunity to generate income via their respective "virtual tip jars" when fans access the high quality archived shows. Find the archives at facebook.com/thespotstudio.
Huber is constantly upgrading his facility and expects to add the latest Pro-Tools technology to the studio sometime this summer, allowing for complete Cloud collaboration, so Huber can interact better with clients while doing isolated recordings. "This will allow virtual recording sessions," said Huber, "allowing music to continue being produced at a professional level while all parties are working isolated in safe surroundings."
MUSIC NOTES
• Jimmy Henrich, a Michigan City native currently chasing the neon rainbow in Nashville, Tennessee, just released a new single via online music services. "We picked a song we have played at live shows for years," said country rocker Henrich. "We feel we've made it our own." That song, "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'," was written by Ben Peters and went to #1 when released in the fall of 1971 by Charlie Pride. "This is the second release from our "Kiss Singles" recording session," Henrich said. "Our first session single, "Kiss It Out," has already sold over 6,000 copies and reached #1 in the UK and #4 here on the Tennessee country charts. "We're hoping this one likewise catches fire with folks." More: jimmyhenrich.com.
• Today is the deadline for area singer/songwriters to submit entries for "The Acorn Theater's 8th annual Singer/Songwriter Competition." The top 8 chosen artists will be notified by May 14 and will perform in the July 16 live stage finals at The Acorn (107 Generations Drive in Three Oaks, Michigan. Cost to enter: $25 for 3 original songs. Complete rules and entry form is found at AcornLive.org.
• On the topic of The Acorn, the venue's free live streaming series of Thursday performances continues tonight (4/30) with The Bergmot, an original indie folk-rock duo based out of Brooklyn, New York who blend intimate storytelling with beautiful harmonies. The weekly streaming performances go live at 7 p.m. Central / 8 p.m. Eastern via the Acorn's facebook page: www.facebook.com/AcornTheater. Past performances by the likes of Mark Dawson, Mary Fahl, Nicolas Tremulis and others can be viewed there as well.
• Congratulations to Hoosier resident Greg Jones on being selected from thousands of entries as the winner of Sweetwater Studios' "Record your EP For Free Contest." The West Lafayette-based Americana singer/songwriter has been writing and performing his own music since 2006 as a soloist and in acoustic duos. As winner, Jones will be recording two of his songs in the state-of-the-art Fort Wayne recording studio complex at no cost. Hear his music at: reverbnation.com/gregjones5.
• Hebron's Plum Grove Music (1650 E. 181st Ave.) is hoping to encourage a new wave of string musicians as everyone is staying home and looking for new things to do, through its new online music lessons. It also can help students already playing, not lose ground and keep up their chops. First lesson is free. More: 219-696-5401 or plumgrovemusic.com.
• Jim Peterik will be the musical guest Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." He'll discuss current projects, including The Ides of March' new music video for the song, "Spirit Of Chicago," which salutes both first responders and those making a difference during the COVID-19 crisis. View it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJuGvv3nyD4&feature=youtu.be. The Times' own staff writer turned book author, Joseph Pete, guests next week (May 12 at p.m.) on the program, to discuss his look back on one of the Region's most beloved cities in his new book, "Lost Hammond, Indiana" (The History Press). Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!