Region's Pet Rock returns after two year hiatus

After a two year absence due to COVID restrictions, Humane Society of Northwest Indiana's annual Pet Rock event has gotten back on track and is being held at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) in Hobart this Saturday with doors opening to the public at 5 p.m. and music starting around 5:30 p.m. A cash bar and food options are available. Tickets are $40 and available at the door. Tickets: petrockanimalrescue.com.

"This is our single biggest fundraising event each year, so having to cancel it in 2020 and 2021 really hurt," said Executive Director Freida White of Humane Society Northwest Indiana (6100 Melton Road) in Gary. "We are thrilled being able to do Pet Rock again and thrilled the band and all those who donate to this event have returned to help get things going again."

Regional party rock group, Mr. Funnyman, originally booked for the 2020 event and later rescheduled for the 2021 event, which also got canceled due to the pandemic, finally have the opportunity to get on stage and rock through a couple of sets for the sake of Northwest Indiana animals in need. After performing at both the 2018 and 2019 event, this marks the third time this popular NWI-based musical group returns to headline Pet Rock. Kicking things off at 5:45 p.m. Saturday will be acoustic pop/rock duo, Mindi & Amber, who also perform as members of The High Street Band.

"We've got a soft spot for kids and animals," said Funnyman bandleader/vocalist Jeremy Andrews on why they have been happy to once again answer the call and provide the musical soundtrack to the event. The sentiment is likewise for sisters Mindi and Amber, who did not hesitate when asked to share their time and talent to help the HSNI critters. "We are happy to have been asked," said Amber Anderson. "I'm a huge animal lover. I have five babies at home - 23 cats and 2 dogs."

Mr. Funnyman performs a wide variety of styles and genres of music -- pop, dance, rock, oldies -- making them a perfect choice for an event of this nature. "Mr. Funnyman always does an incredible job getting people up and dancing and keeping the energy level high throughout the evening. They are a favorite of our staff and patrons, and have done much over the years to help our shelter and the many animals that come to us in need," added White.

For many years, this columnist has personally produced Pet Rock on behalf of the Gary-based animal shelter. More: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org.

Named in honor of the many "rockers" who have supported the event over the decades, Pet Rock first came about because of the opportunities I have had over my 40-plus year career in the music business to discover how many celebrities share in my passion to help animals. Among them is Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers and his lovely wife Cynthia, the single biggest celebrity supporters of this and other Humane Society of Northwest Indiana events. The Rodgers also help support animal rescues in other states, in Canada and in Europe.

Providing signed guitars, books, albums and DVDs, as well as VIP concert tickets and concert shirts, the Rodgers have been incredibly generous to Pet Rock over the years. A Paul Rodgers-signed guitar is among the treasures guests can bid on at Saturday's huge memorabilia auction.

Other auction items this year include vinyl LPs, CDs, posters, color photos, books and T-shirts signed by such famous musicians as The Jacksons, Jon Bon Jovi, Blues Traveler, Dave Davies (of The Kinks), John 5, Mark Farner (ex-Grand Funk), Foghat, Tantric, Buckcherry, Uncle Kracker, Robby Krieger and John Densmore (both of The Doors), Dennis DeYoung (ex-STYX), The Smithereens, Peter Noone (of Herman’s Hermits), the late country stars Charlie Daniels and Joe Diffie and much more.

Along with the celebrity items up for bid will be dozens of non-music related treasures, including designer purses, jewelry and watches, a speed boat excursion, concert and event tickets, plus tables of gift baskets donated by a variety of area businesses and animal lovers. More: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.

Lauren to 'See You In Your Hometown'

The lyrics of her hit song, "I've Seen You In Your Hometown," will ring true if you are among the audience members sure to head to the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) tonight for the nearly sold-out 8 p.m. concert by platinum-selling country star Lauren Alaina. That song from her six-song EP "Getting Over Him," will surely be included in the set of music she's prepared for her Northwest Indiana tour stop and this historic venue built in 1941 and recently converted into a popular stop for top stars of various genres.

Alaina, a native of Georgia, has scored three #1 songs -- "Road Less Traveled," "What Ifs," and "One More Beer" -- since breaking out big in 2017. Her third and most recent album, "Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World," came out in late fall 2021 and has continued her streak of radio hits and jam packed concert halls.

Her musical trajectory thus far, along with her starring in the Hallmark movie, "Roadhouse Romance," will soon make seeing Alaina perform in such an intimate setting as Hobart Art Theater a thing of the past. Opening tonight's show is her national touring partner Spencer Crandall. More: hometownjams.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• The "One Night Jam" concert series at Chicago Street Theatre (157 Chicago St.) in Valparaiso continues on Sunday as the unique sounds of Classical Blast return for what's being billed "Classical Blast In Kilts." St. Pat's Day may have passed, but the group is still celebrating all things Irish. Coming off of their sold-out Christmas show, the band has an all-new set list of Irish and Celtic-inspired music, including some signature mash-ups of traditional and rock tunes. Tickets: $20. More: ChicagoStreet.org.

• One of the best picks for this weekend happens on Friday when Wayne Baker Brooks brings his hybrid blues/funk/rock sound to the stage at Hard Rock Cafe inside Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The son of iconic Chicago bluesman Lonnie Brooks, youngest son Wayne honors his rich blues heritage but takes things beyond the genre's boundaries. Both he, and elder brother Ronnie Baker Brooks, rank among the current young blues masters in America. On Saturday, Chicago-based party-dance band The Spazzmatics returns to the Cafe stage for another of their trademark, anything goes performances. Show times: 8 p.m. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The Head Honchos returns on Friday to Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso for an evening of guitar-driven blues-rock. Jason Murphy performs acoustic music on Saturday. Music at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• The Chris & Chris acoustic duo steps up on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter to strum and sing, followed on Saturday by the Region's perennial pop-rock covers band, PAWNZ. Sunday's weekly Blues Jam happens from 7 to 11 p.m. for local players to strut their stuff. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The crazy train pulls in to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart on Friday as Killer of Giants takes the stage with their tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Opening the show is heavy metal band, Meltdown. Showtime: 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

