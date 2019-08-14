Many of Northwest Indiana's top musical artists will be found this weekend at Rising Sun Campground in Monterey, Indiana, where a four-day event called Regionstock takes place. Aside from music, there is camping, swimming, bonfire pits, food vendors and more to experience.
Everything kicks off today at 6 p.m. with a four band roster of younger groups -- Counter Theory, Everything We're Not, Leave It To Chance and Stop.Drop.Rewind.
"This is our first year and after much debate and research, we decided to "go big or go home" as they say," noted event promoter Rich Warne, co-founder of the Northwest Indiana online radio network, RegionRadio.Live.
"We picked the 50th anniversary of Woodstock (Aug. 15-17), because it seemed like the right time to do something like this," he said. A total of 25 regional music acts will gather this weekend to celebrate their craft. Friday's roster has Frank Ruvoli, Eric Lambert, Fresh Hops, Seldom Told, Second Season, Nomad Planets and The Highway Band. Saturday's line-up features 3 Peace, 14 & Lincoln, Ripley Street, Mandy's Madness, Praise The Fallen, Shorty & The Chef, Rusted Strings Band and Jerica Paliga.
The artists on this festival range from Americana folk-style and country to hard rock, heavy metal and modern alt-rock music.
Wrapping up the four-day run at the campground on Sunday will be Calloused, Oceans Over Airplanes, James Gedda & Jack Whittle, Nick Kazonis and Chad Clifford.
Daily passes and 4-day passes are available, along with special rates for those who also camp on the grounds. Warne laughed when asked if a second event is planned. "Let me get through this first year before we start talking about doing it all again," he sighed. "But if this year's Regionstock goes well, it may come back in 2020. More: RegionRadio.Live or 574-542-4780.
MUSIC NOTES
• Grammy nominated Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers perform a 7:30 p.m. show tonight at Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana Ave.) in Valparaiso. Tickets: $30 (mohlive.com). Prior to her performance, Abair does a "meet and greet" and free pizza party today at downtown Hobart's Record Bin (218 Main St.) from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Abair will sign copies of her new album, "No Good Deed," as fans listen to it. Free drawings will be held for copies of Abair's new CD and a pair of tickets to her MOH performance. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
• Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S. West St.) in downtown Crown Point doubles their fun today with the weekly classic car show as the backdrop for a 5 p.m. performance by singer/songwriter and guitarist Joel Justin of The Mad Ants, followed by a full band performance by longtime local rock favorites The Relics. More: 219-661-2271.
• Americana performer James Gedda returns as guest host for tonight's all ages 7 p.m. "Open Stage Night" at Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. Cost is $3 for performers/$4 for patrons. Gedda teams up with bluesman Jack Whittle at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dam Bar & Grill in Lowell, and again at Regionstock on Sunday. More: jamesgeddamusic.com .
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter features Thursday Karaoke at 9 p.m. GYPSY plays classic rock on Friday at 8 p.m. with All Good doing the same style on Saturday at 9 p.m. Next Thursday, Leroy's welcomes the NW Indiana debut of national blues-rock guitarist Stony Curtis. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) has live blues-rock on Friday by The Head Honchos, followed on Saturday with more Southern-flavored blues,courtesy of Brian Carmona Band. All shows are at 7 p.m. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Sheryl Youngblood & Say Yes dish out R&B dance music Saturday at Highland's Main Square Park, performing on the park's Gazebo Stage at 6:15 p.m., following an acoustic set by Carl Leach.
• Reggae Express performs Bob Marley music and more on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Off Square Brewing (11000 Delaware Parkway) in Crown Point. More: facebook.com/ReggaeExpress123 or 219-310-8898.
• The Picks do classic rock covers from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Buddy & Pals (10685 Randolph St.) in Winfield. More: 219-661-0088 or facebook.com/thepicksband.
• Americana jam master Cousin Dave Neeley will be pickin' and singin' tonight with a gaggle of like-minded music makers from 7:30 until midnight at Valpo Verona (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso, then again on Friday from 7-11 p.m. at Town Pub (214 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell. Walk-ins are welcome to sit in with Neeley and friends.
• The music of Prince will be heard in all its purple glory tonight from 7:30-10:30 p.m. as the 2019 Wicker Memorial Park Tribute Concert Series (Ridge Road & U.S. 41) in Highland continues with a performance by Prince tribute act, Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones. Tickets for the 21 and older performance are $7. More: 219-932-2530, ext 324.
• On Saturday, the Moose Lodge (1500 CR 6 W) in Elkhart hosts NW Indiana's own Gene Stewart (a member of The Spaniels Forever and The Soul Stirrers) as the lead artist of a "Motown Revue" at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15 per person/$25 per couple. More: 574-264-1522.
• National blues rocker, Stoney Curtis, guests Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." His music will be spotlighted from noon to 1 p.m. during the interview. Comedian/actor Tom Dreesen then guests from 1-2 p.m. and will discuss his 50 years in show biz, 14 years of which he worked with Frank Sinatra. Dreesen's one-man show,"An Evening of Laughter and Stories of Sinatra," plays Saturday at Memorial Opera House (104 E. Indiana St.) in Valparaiso.
Members of the unique musical mash-up group, Classical Blast, guest on Tuesday's 7-8 p.m. edition of "Midwest BEAT," to discuss their revamped line-up and their all ages Aug. 24 concert at The Hobart Art Theatre (220 Main St.). Stream at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.