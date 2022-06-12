Reigning purple: 'Prince: The Immersive Experience' opens in Chicago

Iconic musician Prince is being celebrated in a new exhibit which recently opened on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

"Prince: The Immersive Experience" opened Thursday at The Shops at North Bridge, 540 N. Michigan Ave. Fans of the Purple One will have the opportunity to explore the history of his life and music in the immersive and interactive display.

Everything from discography information; a recreation of his Paisley Park studio; and costume displays to album cover recreations; a nightclub setting, which was designed by Prince's lighting designer Roy Bennett, with his music playing; and other attractions can be seen here. Hop on the familiar motorcycle from "Purple Rain" for a photo or work the mixing board in Prince's Studio A.

"Prince: The Immersive Experience," is presented by Superfly, in partnership with The Prince Estate.

"This has been in the works for over two years," said Maura Gaudio, senior director of partnerships and senior producer for Superfly Music.

Gaudio said a great deal of research went into the project, including having conversations with key people in Prince's life, such as fashion directors, music directors and others in order to "get to know who Prince was." Prince's hit music is piped through the experience via Bose speakers throughout the 10 rooms featuring special settings.

According to Gaudio, Chicago is the perfect place to debut this celebratory display and nod to Prince. "Chicago is such an amazing city," she said, adding the "people of Chicago are great fans." "Prince: The Immersive Experience" is slated to run to Oct. 9. There's a possibility it can be extended though, Gaudio said.

With the various attractions in the experience, Gaudio said it offers a well-rounded and fascinating look at the musician and the creative person who was Prince.

"It's another way to interact with the music," she said. "We're hoping this is an opportunity to have fun and learn about Prince."

Gaudio said visitors to the exhibit can expect to spend about an hour to 75 minutes enjoying everything that's part of the Prince experience. Guests may also visit a retail shop on the premises featuring T-shirts, mugs, albums and more. General admission tickets are $44.50 with other packages available. Visit PrinceTheExperience.com. for tickets and more information.

