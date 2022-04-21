Remembrance through music: Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus presents 'Annelies'

Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus will pay tribute to Anne Frank during an upcoming concert.
"Annelies," a Holocaust Remembrance Day Concert, will be held April 24 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster. The chorus is directed by Dr. Nancy Menk, who is also a professor of music at St. Mary College in South Bend.
"It's a really great piece of music and it's very moving," said Menk.
"Annelies" is based on the writings in "The Diary of Anne Frank." The musical work is a cantata by British composer James Whitbourn. "Most of the words (in the song) are taken from her diary," Menk said, adding this is the first major musical work set around the historic diary. Frank, a young Jewish teen, wrote entries in the diary while hidden in an Amsterdam attic during World War II.
Menk said Whitbourne's musical work is titled "Annelies" after Frank's real name.
The choral director said "Annelies" is a beautiful work that is accessible for both entertainers and audience members. It can also be challenging to perform as it's a 70-minute work.
Menk said Holocaust Remembrance Day is April 28 so they wanted to present this poignant work to correspond with that monumental day. While this is a concert showcasing the talents of the chorus, there will be a few musicians from the orchestra accompanying the singers. Performing along with the chorus will be a violinist, cellist, clarinet player and pianist. Vocal soloist will be Elizabeth Schleicher.
"It's sung mostly in English with some parts in German and some in Dutch," Menk said. The cantata features segments that are very dramatic, other segments that have Jewish song inspirations and others which sound like German folk tunes. Overall, it's a very rich work, Menk said.
The music director said she admires the the orchestra's chorus. "They're really dedicated," she said, adding they are a talented group of singers. Currently, the chorus is made up of 70 individuals.
1 of 8
Taking bows
Cast members and understudies of "Six" take bows during the Curtain Call on opening night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago.
Cast members and understudies of "Six" take bows during the Curtain Call on opening night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago.
Eloise Marie Valadez
Opening Night joy
Cast members of "Six" are pictured during the Opening Night Curtain Call.
Eloise Marie Valadez
Jasmine Forsberg
Jasmine Forsberg portrays Jane Seymour in "Six."
Eloise Marie Valadez
Didi Romero
Didi Romero portrays Katherine Howard in "Six."
Eloise Marie Valadez
Gabriela Carrillo
Gabriela Carrillo performs as Catherine Parr in "Six."
Eloise Marie Valadez
Storm and Didi
Storm Lever, left, and Didi Romero belt out a tune in "Six" in Chicago.
Eloise Marie Valadez
Cast members and understudies
Cast members and understudies joined together on stage during the Chicago Curtain Call of "Six."
Eloise Marie Valadez
Musician
Female musicians make up the "Six" band called The Ladies in Waiting.
Eloise Marie Valadez
FYI
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus will present "Annelies" at 3 p.m. April 24 at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students. Visit nisorchestra.org.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.
"Listen to Your Mother," (LTYM), an annual popular show highlighting tales of motherhood of all types and styles, will be performed April 30 at Hoosier Theater in Whiting and May 1 at The Art Theater in Hobart.