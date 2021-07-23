REO brings the hits to Festival of the Lakes

REO Speedwagon was back on stage and comfortable rocking in the Region during the group’s recent concert at Festival of the Lakes.

The band’s 90-minute show was packed with the hits as well as a few tunes not heard very often. REO drew an enthusiastic audience of fans who, after more than a year of pandemic lockdown, were more than happy to be rocking to live music again.

“Check you out Hammond,” shouted REO lead singer Kevin Cronin early on, as he added it felt great to be playing live once again. He laughed that he’d only seen his backyard for the past year.

Prior to the pandemic, REO was a heavily touring band frequently playing various venues around the country, Chicagoland and the Region.

Cronin, who is a native of Chicago suburb Oak Lawn, is a personable performer and his onstage banter always includes stories about the area he’s playing. When he’s performing anywhere close to Chicago, it’s interesting to hear his comments.