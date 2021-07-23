REO brings the hits to Festival of the Lakes

REO Speedwagon was back on stage and comfortable rocking in the Region during the group’s recent concert at Festival of the Lakes.
The band’s 90-minute show was packed with the hits as well as a few tunes not heard very often. REO drew an enthusiastic audience of fans who, after more than a year of pandemic lockdown, were more than happy to be rocking to live music again.
“Check you out Hammond,” shouted REO lead singer Kevin Cronin early on, as he added it felt great to be playing live once again. He laughed that he’d only seen his backyard for the past year.
Prior to the pandemic, REO was a heavily touring band frequently playing various venues around the country, Chicagoland and the Region.
Cronin, who is a native of Chicago suburb Oak Lawn, is a personable performer and his onstage banter always includes stories about the area he’s playing. When he’s performing anywhere close to Chicago, it’s interesting to hear his comments.
Knowing the band was performing not far from The Chicago Skyway, which leads into Indiana, Cronin said “I remember when they built the skyway.” He said his father thought it was a great thing to take his family for a little ride across the skyway. “I dug it,” he said. “That’s when it was 50 cents,” he added with a laugh.
Throughout the concert the band remained in good form with Cronin strongly belting out REO’s anthems.
REO became a band in Champaign, Illinois while members of the group attended college together. They honed their musical skills playing bars around town.
Among tunes REO entertained fans with at Festival of the Lakes were "Don't Let Him Go," "Time For Me To Fly,” Can't Fight This Feeling," "Take It On The Run," "Ridin' the Storm Out” and their encore numbers "Keep on Loving You" and “Roll with the Changes.”
One of the show’s highlights, which was a performance of “Golden Country,” was dedicated to “all the brave men and women” who fought for our country and its people to remain free.
For more information on REO's concerts, visit reospeedwagon.com.