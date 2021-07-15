REO to roll out hits at Festival of the Lakes

During a past interview, Doughty, who now lives in Minnesota, said the Midwest was a good place to be a young band.

"I left Evansville when I was 12 because my dad got a better job and we moved to Belleville, Illinois," he said. Doughty then went to college in Champaign.

"We were all serious students at first," Doughty said, adding he was studying engineering. They then started honing their musical skills by playing band gigs around the college town.

"We were getting popular on campus," he said. But they could never predict "it would ever become a career."

REO Speedwagon is currently comprised of Doughty, Kevin Cronin, Dave Amato, Bryan Hitt and Bruce Hall.

Doughty said he thanks the REO fans for sticking with the group all these years.

"They're the reason we're still in business. We haven't had a hit in a long time but because of the live shows they see us out there having a good time," he said. And the fans keep coming out to see them.

"We're so hungry to be back and it's going to show in our performance," Doughty said.