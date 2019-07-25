Tonight from 5:30-7:30pm The Center for Urban And Regional Excellence (CURE) of Indiana University Northwest will host the first half of a two-part "History of Jazz" program at Crown Point Library (122 N. Main St.) tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The speaker for this event is the amazingly talented and hugely knowledgeable Billy Foster, the award-winning jazz pianist, composer and host of the long running "Jazz Zone" radio program. The second half of Foster's presentation will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 31.
The lecture will find Foster covering the music from the 1920s to present, and touching on such jazz music styles as New Orleans, Swing, BeBop, Hard Bop, and Modal.
This columnist enrolled in Mr. Foster's "History of Jazz" adult education class two years ago and learned much about the genre. His presentation often included him stepping over to the piano or stereo to demonstrate aurally the various aspects of the music and the artists he speaks about. In some instances, for this library presentation, participants and attendees will be invited to get involved and take hold of instruments that will be provided.
Pre-registration is suggested, so call prior to the event this evening to reserve a place. Reservations and more info: curesu@iun.edu.
MUSIC NOTES
• Jimi Hendrix fans will not want to miss "Kiss The Sky: The Jimi Hendrix RE-Experience," playing an 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central show on Friday at The Acorn Theater (107 Generation Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. The show stars Jimy Bleu, considered today's preeminent Jimi Hendrix tribute artist, who like the late legend himself is a virtuoso, left handed guitarist coupled with all of Hendrix's signature stage moves. Bleu had previously been a member of former Hendrix bassist Billy Cox's Band of Gypsys Experience. Tickets: $30. More: acornlive.org.
• Word came on Monday that all tickets are now sold out for Sunday's Acorn performance by British blues legend, John Mayall, the former leader of The Blues Breakers and the guy who introduced the world first to such top guitarists as Eric Clapton, Peter Green and Mick Taylor.
• The Lake Effect Band performs an 8 p.m. to midnight show on Saturday at Bottom's Up Lounge (1696 Thornton-Lansing Road) in Lansing. More: 708-418-3877.
• Robby Celestin brings TimePeace Unplugged to Jalapenos (200 U.S. 41) in Schererville tonight for an 8 p.m. performance. Keep up with the ever popular Region singer/songwriter and his many musical projects and podcasts online at robbycelestin.com.
• Tonight at 8 p.m., catch jam banders Strings Beyond Description pickin' out "new grass," bluegrass and "Grateful grass" tunes live at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. More: 219-865-9896.
• The Brian Carmona Band returns to Johnny's Tap (8050 Calumet Ave.) in Munster tonight for an 8 p.m. performance. More: facebook.com/briancband.
• Another truly "Acoustic Open Mic" happens tonight at 7 p.m. at Paul Henry's Art Gallery (416 Sibley St.) in Hammond, as regional singers and songwriters, poets, improv artists, dancers and music fans gather to perform sans amps, mics and all means of electronics. More: 219- 678-5015.
• On Tuesday, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Woodland Park in Portage, the latest installment of the free to the public "2019 Portage Summer Music Series," will feature tunes of the swing music era performed by Larry Spurlock's Little Big Band. From 6-7:30 p.m. at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage. Since the '60s, Larry Spurlock's Little Big Band has been performing '30s and '40s Swing music by such great artists as Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Jimmy Dorsey, and others. More: Portage Chamber of Commerce 219-762-3300, Portage Parks and Recreation at 219-762-1675, or portagemusic.com.
• Starting tonight will be a series of six free performances of the musical, "Willy Wonka," presented by the Highland Parks & Recreation Department at Main Square Park in downtown Highland. Performances are all at 8 p.m. and run tonight, Friday and Saturday this weekend and again Aug. 1-3. Directing the 40-plus member cast and crew in this production is Munster's Alexandria Shinkan with choreography by Highland's Katie Solina. More: facebook.com/RDWillyWonka.
• Yes... Pierogi Fest is happening in Whiting this weekend and there will be a variety of music featured, including local rock favorites M&R RUSH. Catch the classic rockers on Saturday at 8 p.m. More: mandrrush.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes a double dose of classic rock this weekend with The Smoking Suits on Friday at 8 p.m. and on Saturday 444 Band will break out tunes at 9 p.m. Animal lovers can help homeless critters on Sunday with Leroy's presents the "Let's Ride For PAWS" motorcycle run. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues perform Friday and Saturday at Kingston Mines (2548 N. Halsted St.) in Chicago. Expect to hear more than a few tunes from the artist's newly released Alligator album, "Roots And Branches: The Songs of Little Walter." Tickets for both shows: $15 in advance/$20 at door. More: kingstonmines.com.
• The Lake County Public Library's third annual celebration of "pop culture -- "LibCon" -- takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCPL Merrillville Branch (1919 W. 81st Ave.). The event features a "cosplay" contest, fabulous book bundle giveaways, a lip-sync battle for teens, a trivia competition, and other fun geekery events with plenty of vendors. Find the full schedule of activities at: facebook.com/lcplin or lcplin.org.