Review: 'Beastie Boys Story' isn't a sure shot, but it'll do

Those few moments, along with a handful of other sly riffs (a montage of their hard-working “Check Your Head” club tour is scored to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5”) supply some of the deconstruction you’d expect from the Beasties and Jonze. But, really, much of this isn’t so different than “Springsteen on Broadway,” only with more interjections of “No joke!” and “That’s crazy!”

But one of the richest threads of the Beasties’ story is how they were so often propelled by improvisation and goofing off. Their sophomore album, “Paul’s Boutique,” was a mash-up masterpiece of endless sampling and style mixing. When they rented a Hollywood house owned by Marilyn Grasshoff, her ’70s wardrobe became their treasure-trove of props. “Sabotage,” they filmed without permits or much planning. At their best, they just went out and made stuff, pulling from a wide spectrum of sources and whatever was around them.

“Beastie Boys Story,” though, is polished legacy burnishing that doesn’t quite suit the rappers of “So What’cha Want” let alone “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)." At times, it feels perilously close to the rough draft of a jukebox musical to come.