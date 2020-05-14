Review: Gretchen Peters makes Mickey Newbury's songs her own

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It took Gretchen Peters years to complete her album dedicated to Mickey Newbury’s rich catalog, a careful and sensible pace.

Newbury’s songs carry such depths of feeling — skewing mostly toward the dark side of life — that interpreting these 12 tunes in just a few sessions could have been as intense as it would have been unnecessary.

Even the only truly bouncy piece here, “Why Have You Been Gone So Long,” mentions a plan to “kill a fifth of Thunderbird and try to write a sad song.”

Peters and co-producer-keyboard player-husband Barry Walsh recorded the basic tracks with guitarist Will Kimbrough at Cinderella Sound, the same studio in the Nashville suburb of Madison where Newbury, who died in 2002, made some of his most memorable albums.

The arrangements put Peters’ distinct and precise voice front and center, with restrained enhancements that are all the more effective for it.

Whether it’s Dan Dugmore’s pedal steel on songs like “The Sailor,” the harmonica of Charlie McCoy — a frequent Newbury collaborator — on “San Francisco Mabel Joy,” Buddy Miller’s harmony vocals on “Frisco Depot,” or the string section on closer “Three Bells For Stephen,” everything sounds like it was meant to be there.