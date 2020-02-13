Review: Huey Lewis and The News' 'Weather' may be their last

“Weather” is the first album of original songs from Huey Lewis and The News in nearly two decades and it may also be their last.

Lewis has been suffering for decades from an inner-ear disorder that causes afflictions like hearing loss and vertigo, but the condition got much worse just days after the band finished mixing the songs on “Weather” with legendary studio wizard Bob Clearmountain.

Lewis suddenly lost hearing in both ears before a January 2018 concert in Dallas and it's been a struggle ever since, putting at risk any more recording sessions and live dates.

Even if it's just seven songs totaling barely 26 minutes, “Weather” sounds complete nevertheless, with the band's trademark sounds and usually festive moods present and accounted for.

First single “Her Love is Killin' Me” feels like a dusted-off classic from their 1980s heyday, and it's nearly that old, having been written back when guitarist Chris Hayes was still in the band. “While We're Young,” in light of what is now known, opens the album like a premonition — “Life is short/Let's take advantage of every opportunity.”