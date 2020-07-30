Rhythm on Ridge to be presented in Munster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Live music, food and drinks will be in the spotlight next week in Munster.

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts will present Rhythm on Ridge from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 7 at the venue at 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

During Rhythm on Ridge guests will enjoy various drinks, assorted dishes from Trama Catering and live music on the outdoor terrace.

The event will be held on the Woodside Terrace as well as in the center's ballroom.

Chef Joe Trama and his culinary team at Trama Catering will present special appetizers, served "butler style," and a menu of assorted items (all $12) including Grilled Beef Sandwiches, a Trio Platter of Mini Brioche Burgers, Seared Tuna Salad adorned with Fresh Berries and drizzled with homemade Raspberry Vinaigrette and more.

Call Christine Cabonare at Trama Catering for questions at 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

Entertaining that evening , beginning at 6:30 p.m., will be Kerry Mott and other musicians. Guests may sit indoors or out on the terrace. All seating will be distanced. A full cash bar will be available.