Ring in the new year at Center for Visual and Performing Arts

If you'd like to make plans for a socially distanced evening of fun and food, consider choosing the holiday entertainment option at Munster's Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

A New Year’s Eve Dinner and Concert will be presented twice on Dec. 31.

The show stars singer Jim Bulanda, who will present "A Sinatra Celebration" to usher in 2021. Bulanda's shows star music from not only Ol' Blue Eyes' catalog but also songs from other Rat Pack favorite Dean Martin and others.

Bulanda is known throughout the Region for his Sinatra tribute shows.

Both shows will take place in the CVPA ballroom with socially distant seating. Masks are required. Venue doors will open at 4 p.m. for the first show. Dinner runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with show following. Doors open for the second show at 8:30 p.m. Then dinner runs from 9-10:30 p.m. Show begins at 10:30 p.m. and lasts through midnight when there will be a countdown to the new year.

The evening's menu, by Chef Joe Trama of CVPA, will star Roasted Tomato Bisque Soup, Caesar Salad, 6-ounce Tender Filet with three skewered Grilled Shrimp, Duchess Mashed Potato, Fresh Asparagus, Mini Croissants with Whipped Butter and Pecan Praline Crepe with Bananas Foster.