Ringo Starr came up with a great idea three decades ago. He asked for a little help from his friends and put together a novel tour.
This year, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band are on a 30th anniversary tour. Beatle Ringo and his band of stellar musicians, who are indeed a group of all stars, brought their show to Ravinia recently for two nights.
The Beach Boys also starred on the bill and opened for Ringo and his band.
Featured in the 2019 rendition of the All-Starr Band are Gregg Rolie of Santana fame, Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men at Work and Hamish Stuart of Average White Band. Musicians Gregg Bissonette and Warren Ham also star in the band.
Hit sounds were in the spotlight as each of the group's members performed songs made famous by their individual groups. In between their performances, Ringo also sang various Beatle hits and his solo tunes.
Throughout the show, Ringo and his fellow band members stayed on stage to perform all the hits together. The song list was impressive and featured quite a collection of chart toppers.
Songs on the playlist were "Evil Ways" and "Black Magic Woman," two songs Gregg Rolie sang lead on with Santana; Toto's "Roseanna" and "Hold the Line"; Average White Band's "Pick Up the Pieces"; and Men at Work's "Down Under."
Ringo delivered tunes such as "Boys," "Yellow Submarine," "It Don't Come Easy" and "You're Sixteen." The anthem "With a Little Help From My Friends," which Ringo sang lead on with The Beatles, proved to be a great audience pleaser as fans sang along with Ringo and his band.
At the end of the night, the entire band also belted out "Give Peace a Chance" as Ringo and the entire audience flashed the peace sign.
It was definitely a concert which spread a bit of love and peace.
During The Beach Boys opening set, the iconic '60s group, which still features Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, delivered their biggest hits including "Don't Worry Baby," "Help Me Rhonda," "California Girls," "Kokomo," "Fun, Fun, Fun" and "Good Vibrations." Actor/musician John Stamos also joined The Beach Boys for the Ravinia date.
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will continue touring throughout the summer. Visit ringostarr.com for more information. Upcoming shows at Ravinia include Pentatonix, Aug. 15; Sting, Aug. 23 and 24; Michael Feinstein and Haley Reinhart, Aug. 29; and Queen Latifah and Common, Aug. 31. Visit ravinia.org.