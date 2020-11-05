'Rock and Rollers' Facebook page shuts down

I'm saddened to report a great source of local music promotion -- the Rock And Rollers Facebook Page -- has been officially shut down. This news reflects a loss to all in the Region music scene.
The reason behind the page's shut down is allegedly what ultimately happens to many social media formats -- disharmony and a lack of civility -- as some folks take a good thing and use it as a private platform to bash and trash.
Such a shame for the behavior of a few to ruin something that served the needs of so many, especially at a time when musicians need all the support that can be mustered.
Created and managed by two hardcore NWI music fans, husband/wife Keith and Charlotte Friedlund, this community page grew tremendously popular and included thousands of members. This columnist often suggested to Local Scene readers to join the page as it was an amazing way for local music fans to discover area musical acts.
Those local performers looking for a place to promote last minute gigs, or bands holding auditions, or artists looking to stream new original music, were always just a few clicks away from connecting to a large collective interested in such things.
The Rock And Rollers page was especially important in recent months, as it served as a conduit for creative folks stuck sheltering in place and the music hungry fans doing likewise as COVID-19 ceased in-person performances.
The Rock And Rollers page did a great service for those of us in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas by letting fans know what their favorite local artists were up to creatively, while also enabling those artists to keep some funds trickling in through posting virtual performances, digital song files and virtual tip jars.
At the very least, a visit to the Rock And Rollers page offered a chance for fans of area performers to find a little stress relief and normalcy, by watching a live performance or video clips of the area talents they could no longer catch live at a local club or festival.
Thank you Charlotte and Keith for the endless hours and support given to our NWI music community during the page's multi-year run. While some may not show it, the many who benefited from the its existence are very grateful for your efforts.
MUSIC NOTES:
• Regional music will provide the soundtrack to the grand opening of this columnist's second Record Bin retail location (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City this weekend. The three-day weekend event begins with the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Friday that includes a live radio and Facebook broadcast on Michigan City's WIMS-AM/FM radio station from 1-4 p.m. Performing live on Friday will be acoustic duo Eric Lambert & Char. On Saturday, R&B/Jazz group The Lauren Dukes Band perform 4-6 p.m., and acoustic duo The Juniors follow on Sunday with a 3-5 p.m. performance. Free to attend and facial coverings required. More: 219-210-3813 or tomloungesrecordbin.com.
• In addition to my twice weekly presence on Lakeshore Public Radio (89.1FM), I will now host a new, all vinyl radio program in a new regional market. The program,"Needle Drop," debuts live this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on the Michigan City station WIMS-AM (1420) and FM (95.1), with WIMS/WHFB air personality Mariah Land co-hosting. From time to time, special guests will be featured on the music intensive program. Stream at wimsradio.com.
• This Sunday from 1-4 p.m., the Sunday Brunch Jazz Jam hosted by Andy Sutton Music Co. at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville will feature Chicago-based vibraphonist Thaddeus Tukes. The musician/educator will sit-in with the house group of Andy Sutton (drums), Nick Kazonis (guitar), and Kris Lohn (bass). The jam is family friendly and open to all ages. The second half "open jam," allows musical audience members to sit in with the band. More: 219-322-2337 or regionaletaphouse.com.
• This Saturday, The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart brings back NWI's outstanding Pink Floyd Tribute group, Echoes of Pompeii, for an 8 p.m. performance. Tickets for the all ages show are $25. More: 219- 942-1670 or facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• The Head Honchos dish out plenty of rock-blues on Saturday with an 8-11 p.m. show of originals and covers at Region On Tap (11319 Broadway) in Crown Point. More: 219-662-2828.
• Jimmy White will perform a solo show from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter, followed on Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight with a high energy show by party rock band, High Street. A special fundraising event for the Wilbur & Linda Fisher Family happens Sunday from 3-6 p.m. with a food buffet and live music by Jimmy White, Corey & Kenny and The Gumball Band. The Fishers lost everything they own in an Oct. 18 home fire. More: 219-926-6211 and leroyshotstuff.com.
• Although New York-born, Joshua Perna -- who performs professionally under the name King Leer -- has released his new solo single, "Indiana (Unplugged)." "It's a song of conflicted hope in the midst of treacherous times," says Perna. "Amidst rising political tensions and the global pandemic, the track speaks about finding an optimism that can save us from 'the weeds that we've been in.' I wanted this track to serve as a sort of last ditch call to hope. In a year where confidence in the future is hard to come by, this track is me desperately trying to find some." “Indiana” available at: https://orcd.co/indianaunplugged.
• 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio will feature a live interview and in-studio acoustic performance with R&B/Jazz vocalist Lauren Dukes and guitarist Nic Byrd of The Lauren Dukes Band from 7-8 p.m. this coming Tuesday on the interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." One of the true regional stars on the rise, Ms. Dukes will discuss her career, her influences and her forthcoming original music album. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
