'Rock and Rollers' Facebook page shuts down

I'm saddened to report a great source of local music promotion -- the Rock And Rollers Facebook Page -- has been officially shut down. This news reflects a loss to all in the Region music scene.

The reason behind the page's shut down is allegedly what ultimately happens to many social media formats -- disharmony and a lack of civility -- as some folks take a good thing and use it as a private platform to bash and trash.

Such a shame for the behavior of a few to ruin something that served the needs of so many, especially at a time when musicians need all the support that can be mustered.

Created and managed by two hardcore NWI music fans, husband/wife Keith and Charlotte Friedlund, this community page grew tremendously popular and included thousands of members. This columnist often suggested to Local Scene readers to join the page as it was an amazing way for local music fans to discover area musical acts.

Those local performers looking for a place to promote last minute gigs, or bands holding auditions, or artists looking to stream new original music, were always just a few clicks away from connecting to a large collective interested in such things.