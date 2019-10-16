East Coast rocker Willie Nile and his hard rockin' band will return this Saturday to Valparaiso's Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana Ave.) for a 7:30 p.m. performance that is reported to be the final show produced at that historic venue by local NWI concert promoter, Brightside Music.
"We'll be doing songs old and new and mostly will focus on rocking the Opera House as we've done in the past," said Nile of the upcoming concert. "We will be probably be including 4 or 5 songs from the newest album in the set that night, but mostly, we will do the songs that we know will light up the audience. It's always a great audience that comes out when we play there and I look forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones."
Nile's catalog has flourished over the years with a steady output of albums that make people sit up and take notice. As good as albums like “Streets of New York” (2006), “House of a Thousand Guitars” (2009), “The Innocent Ones” (2011), “American Ride” (2013), and "World War Wille" (2106) have been, Nile's latest is perhaps his best ever.
His 2018 release, "Children of Paradise," is the artist's 12th career album and it finds him reflecting lyrically on "the human condition" in today's modern world, with a powerful focus on the homeless and downtrodden of society. "Children of Paradise" is a strong comeback for Nile as a songwriter, following his brief sojourn away from writing his own tunes while recording and promoting his 2017 album of Bob Dylan covers, "Positively Bob."
The new album's jacket features images of New York street people as gritty as the songs within the album itself.
Nile is a guy that even Bruce Springsteen brings up on stage to help fire up fans. "I've been friends with Bruce and his guys for many years, and it's always a privilege to get up and rock with them," said Nile.
Tickets for the Saturday concert are $30 and $40. All Ages welcome to attend. More: mohlive.com or 219-548-9137.
Edgar Allan Poe to Haunt Local Book Store
The master of the macabre, Edgar Allen Poe, is the author of choice for this Saturday's performance by Dyer actor, Grant Fitch. Fitch will perform in first person character as Poe from 7-9 p.m. at Green Door Books (220 Main St.) in downtown Hobart to headline the book store's annual Halloween celebration.
Also on site to meet 'n' greet patrons who relish the "dark side" of visual art will be regional artists Nick Gloom, Casey King, Lori Jackson, and others. "The Green Door is all about supporting local artists and we have developed a good rapport with many of them and host events throughout the year here at the store to help expose and promote their work," explained owner Michael Massengill of Hobart. He also added, that costumes are encouraged for those attending Saturday's event, which is free to the public. More: facebook.com/greendoorbooks or 219-945-3656.
MUSIC NOTES
• Rock And Roll Hall of Famer Chris Hillman, co-founder and former member of such landmark groups as The Byrds, Manassas, Desert Rose Band and others, performs tonight (8 p.m. Eastern) at Acorn Theater Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan with long time collaborator and fellow Desert Rose Band alumni, Herb Pedersen. More: acornlive.org.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter features Thursday Karaoke at 9 p.m. The bluesy rock of Ryan Fraham & Friends starts the musical soundtrack at 8 p.m. for Leroy's AYCE Fish Fry Friday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• A new, weekly all ages "Open Mic" begins tonight and runs from 7-10 p.m. at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. Co-hosting the free to attend Thursday jams will be Nicholas Kazonis and Michael Wilson. More: 219-322-2337 or .facebook.com/Nicholaskazonismusic.
• Modern rock favorites are covered by the Orchestrated Chaos band on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Grill (204 W. Barker Ave.) in Michigan City. More: facebook.com/Orchestratedchaos1 or 219-221-6763.
• Cousin Dave Neeley will be the celebrity host to kick off the fall season's first "Open Mic" radio broadcast this Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. This intimate performance is open to all players of all ages and is free to attend. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, but space is very limited so arrive early. Catch the live broadcast of this live jam in real time via the Region's online radio station: RegionRadio.Live. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219- 945-9511.
• If live jazz is your thing, catch Suenos Latin Jazz Quintet at Siam Marina (16846 Oak Park Ave.) in Tinley Park, Illinois on Friday evening. More: 708- 407-8825. NWI jazz and dining fans can catch The Fred Simon Quartet performing this Saturday at Asparagus (7876 Broadway) in Merrillville. More: 219-794-0000. Both groups perform during the dinner hours of 6:30-10 p.m.
• Hard rock cover band 8-Track (8:30 p.m. start) and ZZ Top Tribute group, Tres Hombres (10:30 p.m. start) will be found kicking out tunes in a double bill at Public House (13849 S. Cicero) in Crestwood on Saturday. More: 708-631-2081.
• Linda Fortunato, the award-winning director of Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster, will be the in-studio guest Friday for the first hour of the program from 1-2 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program. Fortunato will discuss the upcoming 2020 theatre season she and her team have put together for the coming year with a smattering of song snippets of various musical productions from the season featured.
The program's second hour guest from 2-3 p.m. will be Northwest Indiana actor Grant Fitch of Dyer, who will chat about his free performance from 7-9 p.m. this Saturday at Green Door Books (220 Main St.) in downtown Hobart where he will do readings of classic poems by Edgar Allan Poe. More: 219- 945-3656. Stream all Lakeshore Public Radio programs online at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.