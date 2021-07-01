Rockin' brass: Ides of March to bring holiday show to Highland

Chicago rock group Ides of March will close out the five-day Fourth of July Highland Festival Sunday on a high note. The hits-filled show will be powered by the band's trademark vocal harmonies and those famous Ides of March horns.
Opening for the Ides at this free outdoor show, is veteran Region recording group Rocken Horse. Sunday's performance is dedicated to that band's former drummer, Bob "B.P." Price, now battling ALS (aka Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Along with such Ides of March radio hits -- "Vehicle," "You Wouldn't Listen," "L.A. Goodbye," and others -- a live Ides performance includes many of the hit songs that band leader Jim Peterik has written or co-written for other artists. Among those may be "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Fantasy Girl" (written for .38 Special), "Heavy Metal" (written for Sammy Hagar), and a mix of Survivor classics (including "The Search Is Over," "High On You," "Eye of the Tiger," "Rebel Girl" and "Burning Heart").
Sure to be included are a couple of songs from the group's 2019 double album "Play On: 55th Anniversary."
The Ides story began in February 1964 when The Beatles performed for the first time on "The Ed Sullivan Show." A then 14-year-old Berwyn kid named Jim Peterik turned on to the new sound and look of rock 'n' roll. "Girls were screaming and swooning and the sound was so new and vibrant. After that, it was 'Give me a guitar and get out of my way!'," reflected guitarist and vocalist Peterik.
Future Ides co-founders Larry Millas and Bob Bergland -- both 15-years-old at the time -- were likewise blown away by that Beatles television appearance. Millas and Bergland formed a band called The Shondells. "When I heard their harmonies, I was in," said Peterik.
The Ides of March vocal harmonies, even five plus decades years later, remain powerful, as heard on the new "Play On: 55th Anniversary" recordings.
The last of the still rocking Ides co-founders to join was drummer Mike Borch. "We knew Mike was a drummer and we needed one because our original drummer's dad made him quit the band," noted guitarist Millas. A local single titled "Like It or Lump It" got some Chicago air play, but about the same time a local Michigan kid named Tommy James was also hitting Midwest radio with a band called The Shondells and a song titled "Hanky Panky."
"We knew we had to change our name. I'd been reading Julius Caesar in my English Lit class and liked the line by the Soothsayer -- 'Beware the Ides of March'," said bassist Bergland. "I mentioned it to the guys at practice one day and everyone liked it." "It was at least a lot better than some of the other names we were considering," laughed Millas.
After adding a horn section to their sound, the Ides moved to Warner Brothers Records where they released three albums, the first included their 1970 blockbuster hit, "Vehicle," which hit #1.
The Ides moved to RCA Records for a pair of albums before eventually parting ways professionally, but never personally. The others followed various career paths, but Peterik stayed with music, recording solo albums and later co-founding the platinum-selling, MTV-era band Survivor.
After the four old friends did an impromptu "jam" at Borch's wedding reception, the Ides accepted an invitation to play a "reunion concert" at their hometown's 'Berwyn Fest,' and soon other offers followed.
Keyboardist Scott May was added to the line-up and the Ides have remained together recording and touring ever since. All the while, Peterik has pursued and maintained a variety of other projects, including the star-studded World Stage, melodic rock band Pride of Lions, the jazz-pop group, LifeForce, and assorted others.
"We grew up together, went through life together and are much more than just a band," said Peterik of the Ides. "We are brothers. We are family. We love what we do and we treasure every opportunity to get up on a stage together and play music for people. People tell us we never sounded better and I don't know if they are just being kind or what, but I know we rehearse our butts off to give people their money's worth at every show."
Tonight on the Highland Gazebo Stage for "Day Two" of the town's Independence Day Festival are tribute groups Soundz of Santana and Marrakesh Express. Friday's stage features Dyllynygr, a classic rock band comprised of mostly 1977 Highland High School alumni, followed by party rock band Nawty and 12-piece R&B show band Together.
The Lauren Dukes Acoustic Duo opens Saturday's fest line-up at noon, followed by Reggae Express, Got Issues (another all Highland High alumni rock band), High Street, and wrapping up with the nationally touring Beatles revue, BritBeat.
Highland's festival also features carnival rides, craft booths, food vendors and a beer garden provided by Leroy's Hot Stuff. More: highland.in.gov/boards-commissions/community-events.