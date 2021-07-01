Rockin' brass: Ides of March to bring holiday show to Highland

The Ides moved to RCA Records for a pair of albums before eventually parting ways professionally, but never personally. The others followed various career paths, but Peterik stayed with music, recording solo albums and later co-founding the platinum-selling, MTV-era band Survivor.

After the four old friends did an impromptu "jam" at Borch's wedding reception, the Ides accepted an invitation to play a "reunion concert" at their hometown's 'Berwyn Fest,' and soon other offers followed.

Keyboardist Scott May was added to the line-up and the Ides have remained together recording and touring ever since. All the while, Peterik has pursued and maintained a variety of other projects, including the star-studded World Stage, melodic rock band Pride of Lions, the jazz-pop group, LifeForce, and assorted others.

"We grew up together, went through life together and are much more than just a band," said Peterik of the Ides. "We are brothers. We are family. We love what we do and we treasure every opportunity to get up on a stage together and play music for people. People tell us we never sounded better and I don't know if they are just being kind or what, but I know we rehearse our butts off to give people their money's worth at every show."