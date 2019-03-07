The annual Pet Rock Fundraiser for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana happens Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) in Hobart.
Performing for the auction/concert gala for the Miller-based HSNI is Mr. Funnyman Band, the ultimate cover band featuring both male and female vocalists. The band serves up something for everyone and keeps the dance floor movin’ and groovin’ while shifting effortlessly through genres and styles, ranging from Presley to Prince to Pink Floyd.
Opening the event will be piano man Bill Hayden and his group with a short cocktail set mixing famous covers with some original selections from his newly released and critically acclaimed album "Eureka."
Along with the live music, the annual Pet Rock event gives one the opportunity to bid on dozens of gift baskets, event tickets, and a wide variety of celebrity signed collectible items. The auction includes a guitar signed by Paul Rodgers of Bad Company, a drum head signed by British guitar legend Jeff Beck and band, and an awesome KISS-signed limited edition "End Of The Road" tour collectible, along with signed items from Ian Anderson (of Jethro Tull), Charlie Daniels, Foghat, Earl & The Agitators, Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers, Gunnar & Matthew Nelson, Tom Paxton, Janis Ian, Deborah Bonham, Peter Noone (of Herman’s Hermits), Cathy Rich & Gregg Potter of The Buddy Rich Big Band and many other famous folks. Tickets/Info: petrockanimalrescue.com.
There's still time to shake, rattle & roll
Join me tonight as I emcee the "Million Dollar Mania Gala," a fundraising dinner and performance gala benefiting Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road) in Munster. The gala runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and includes a plated dinner prepared by Chef Joe Trama. A cash bar is available.
I'll be spinning golden oldies of the '50s, testing memories with '50s trivia questions and introducing cast members to attendees via "red carpet"-style mini-interviews live from the ballroom, directly across the lobby from the 410-seat theater. At 7:30 p.m. the cast will bring to life the iconic story of when rockabilly legends came together on a snowy December evening in 1954. The music and "red carpet" portion of the gala can be heard live online via the NW Indiana-based internet radio network, RegionRadio.Live. More: 219- 836-3255 or TheatreAtTheCenter.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Sad to report that another Windy City music maker has passed away. Bassist Stephan Ellis, of the hit-making Chicago rock band Survivor, died Feb. 28 from complications due to Alzheimer's. Ellis provided the heartbeat on five early albums for the band, playing on many of their biggest hits.
• Shane Evans, new owner of The Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in Hobart has begun rolling out the first of a series of planned major artist concerts with the exciting announcement that The Kinks' founding member Dave Davies has been booked for an 8 p.m. performance on April 19. Tickets ranging in price from $25-$65 went on sale Wednesday. After The Kinks called it quits, Davies began a successful solo career and has been touring and releasing solo music ever since. Tickets/info: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• A show that was slipped into the The Art Theatre schedule virtually unnoticed is "Bruce Borders as ELVIS," happening March 14 as a fundraiser for the Hobart Republican Party. Tickets: $25. More on Bruce at BruceBorders.com. Tickets/info: 219-942-0376 or facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• Singer/songwriter Danny Lemmon's monthly Acoustic Songwriter's Live open mic nights at Homewood's Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Hwy.) have become a huge hit and the next installment is tonight. Scheduled performers: Mark Scalzitti, Deb Van Dril, Scott Richard & Matt McKinley, Doug Rafferty, Therese Bueno, and Trip Bozic & Cindy Taylor. Each perform a 20-minute set with walk-in players welcome. More: 708-431-0677.
• Valparaiso's blues-rockers Head Honchos -- featuring the duel guitars of father and son string-benders Rocco Calipari Sr. and Rocco Calipari Jr. -- return to Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight to showcase songs from their new album, "Bring It On Home" (Grooveyard Records). More: theheadhonchosband.com
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the acoustic rock of Johnny V & Anthony on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday the stage gets jammed by 16-piece Latin rock group Together at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or (219) 926-6211.
• Crawpuppies frontman/vocalist Chad Clifford performs on RegionRadio.Live this Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. as the guest of the weekly "Live From The Record Bin" program broadcast from the intimate music room of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Attendance is free for the live weekly broadcast, but space is limited. Free light refreshments provided. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
• A limited amount of tickets remain for the Brightside Music presentation of The Smithereens with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw on Saturday, March 16 at Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana St.) in Valparaiso. More: 219-548-9137. Members of the group will be featured on Friday's noon to 2 p.m. "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" radio program aired on 89.1FM Lakeshore Public Radio. Stream at Lakeshorepublicradio.org.