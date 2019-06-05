My hometown of Highland's Music & Market series at the Main Square Park Gazebo this Saturday evening will also serve as this columnist's official annual birthday music bash. Each year, the passing of another year is celebrated with live music, and this being my milestone 60th, it will be done with the very first band to start me down this crazy career path in music.
Dyllyngyr — comprised of high school friends and fellow Highland High alum from the Class of 1977 — play the rock of our era, now deemed as "classic" (i.e Led Zeppelin, The Who, Angel City, The Police, etc.). They rarely perform these days, so it's always special when they plug in and turn up the amps.
Here's a little history lesson: The band's name is pronounced "Dillinger," and borrows from the historical connection Public Enemy #1 John Dillinger had to Northwest Indiana. To give it a more rock 'n' roll groove, the lads substituted a "y" in place of every vowel, a la Lynyrd Skynyrd. We thought that was pretty clever back then. The group played all the big concert haunts in the late '70s and early '80s, opening for top names of the day like Ronnie Montrose & Gamma, Rick Derringer, Angel City, Survivor and many others.
I invite Times readers and local music makers who have supported this "Local Scene" column over the last four decades to this free family-friendly event, as I would love to meet you and hear your thoughts on the Region music scene.
Singer/songwriter LeAnn Stutler performs acoustically from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. with a few other acoustic players expected to step up for a song or two as she hosts the jam portion of the evening. Dyllyngyr performs 6:30 to 8 p.m. In case of rain, things move inside to Highland's Lincoln Center (2450 Lincoln St). More: facebook.com/dylyngyrrocks.
MUSIC NOTES:
• The Fabtones, with special guest Ted Aliotta, will re-create a 1960's dance party on June 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Woodland Park for this week's installment of the 2019 Portage Summer Music Series of free, family-friendly concerts held indoors in Woodland Park's Oakwood Grand Hall (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage every Tuesday through August). The Fabtones is a long-running regional act anchored by guitarist Dave Molinari with a repertoire featuring '50s and '60s pop and rock covers, Motown, and British Invasion classics. This show will feature a guest appearance by Ted Aliotta (vocals, harmonica, and guitar) a onetime member of the '70s rock group Aliotta Haynes & Jeremiah, famous for the Midwest radio hit, "Lake Shore Drive." More: portagemusic.com or 219- 762-1675.
• The Lake Effect Band delivers classic rock covers at 8 p.m. Saturday at Jack's Sports Bar (3325 Ridge Road) in Lansing. More: 708-418-0800.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the blues rock of The Johnny James Band at 8 p.m. Friday, followed on Saturday by Neil Young Tribute The Heart Of Gold Band at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• This Sunday's free to attend internet radio broadcast before a live audience from The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart features rising local country artist, Nate Venturelli. The series goes on a two month hiatus after June. Two other artists scheduled before that happens are guitar virtuoso/songwriter Jamie Harrison from New Mexico on June 16 and blues artist Brigette Rios Purdy from Los Angeles on June 30. All performances are 4 to 6 p.m. and all are free to attend. Complimentary refreshments are provided. Space is limited. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• The ongoing Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic event hosted monthly by songwriter-performer Danny Lemmon at The Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Highway) in Homewood has been a continued success. Lemmon said a lot of walk-ups have been popping in to showcase and network. Scheduled musical guests for this Saturday's "open mic" is Doug Dickson, Mark Scalzitti, and Carl Anthony Leach, with walk-ins sure to step up. More: DannyLemmonMusic.com.
• The Mad Ants have a new album in progress titled, "Ants On Another Planet," but it's still a ways off from being completed. The Portage quartet of Joel Justin (guitar/vocals), Ben Garcia (guitar/vocals), Frank Sakalaris (bass) and Clyde Selsor (drums), has written and recorded 28 original songs needing to be whittled down to 10 for the album. The band will road test some of those new songs while mixing them with classic rock covers this Saturday at Growlers (2816 Highway Ave.) in downtown Highland. More: 219-924-0245.
• Veteran local drummer/vocalist Truman Fleming, Sr. — part of the regional music scene for many years in a variety of combos and bands — has announced a brand new project called The Trooms. "It's a duo comprised of myself on percussion and vocals and my son Truman Jr. on guitar, bass, mandolin and vocals. We're performing a variety of classic to mainstream rock songs." Watch for these guys!
• Americana Music is bigger now than it has been in decades as more and more young artists take to playing mandolin, banjo, fiddle and dobro in the wake of successful international groups like The Avant Brothers, The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, The Waydown Wanderers, and others. One of the biggest annual celebrations of Bluegrass and Americana Music happens this week (June 8-15) as the Bill Monroe’s Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival returns for a 53rd year at the Bill Monroe Music Park and Campground. (5163 N. State Road 135) in Morgantown, Indiana. Over 70 bands will perform this year. Schedule/prices at billmonroemusicpark.com or 812-988-6422.