 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockopelli brings diverse music acts to Griffith
urgent

Rockopelli brings diverse music acts to Griffith

Crawpuppies

The Crawpuppies will play at Rockopelli Music Festival.

 Provided

The music festival Rockopelli will be held this weekend in Central Park in Griffith.

The fest, which this year is being held for two days, began in 2012. It was that year that Joel Ratajack, his family and friends established the first event in the gym at St. Thomas More in Munster. It was a benefit for Planting Possibilities.

Giovanni Taliaferro, Director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, uncrated the “Guitar the Changed the World” on Thursday. The guitar will be displayed inside the casino as part of the music memorabilia collection.

This year's Rockopelli will also benefit charities including Planting Possibilities, Murph's Gift of Music and Pelliplay, a music scholarship program.

Rockopelli Music Festival will feature various artists and music groups, food, art vendors, raffles, beer garden, silent auction, tethered hot air balloon rides and more.

Among music groups performing will be Start Making Sense, which is a Talking Heads tribute band, The Kinsey Report, The Crawpuppies, Hessville Star and others. All ages are welcome.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Through the years Rockopelli has donated more than $85,000 to various Region charities, according to the organization.

FYI: Cost at the gate is $5. For more information, or to make a donation, visit rockopellifest.org or facebook.com/RockopelliFest/.

Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash

1 of 13
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Charles once sent Barbra Streisand flowers

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts