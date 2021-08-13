Rockopelli brings diverse music acts to Griffith

The music festival Rockopelli will be held this weekend in Central Park in Griffith.
The fest, which this year is being held for two days, began in 2012. It was that year that Joel Ratajack, his family and friends established the first event in the gym at St. Thomas More in Munster. It was a benefit for Planting Possibilities.
This year's Rockopelli will also benefit charities including Planting Possibilities, Murph's Gift of Music and Pelliplay, a music scholarship program.
Rockopelli Music Festival will feature various artists and music groups, food, art vendors, raffles, beer garden, silent auction, tethered hot air balloon rides and more.
Among music groups performing will be Start Making Sense, which is a Talking Heads tribute band, The Kinsey Report, The Crawpuppies, Hessville Star and others. All ages are welcome.
Through the years Rockopelli has donated more than $85,000 to various Region charities, according to the organization.
Sparks fly as a select group of guests, including Tito and Marlon Jackson, upper right, smash acoustic guitars over electric guitars at the grand opening ceremony at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana.
Hard Rock Casino International COO Jon Lucas speaks at the casino's grand opening ceremony in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
A select group of guests, including Tito and Marlon Jackson, upper right, smash acoustic guitars over electric guitars at the grand opening ceremony at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
Giovanni Taliaferro, director of Memorabilia Design for Hard Rock International, presents Marlon, left, and Tito Jackson with plaques at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's grand opening ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino COO Jon Lucas examines one of the smashed guitars following the casino's grand opening ceremony in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
Indiana state Sen. Eddie Melton speaks at the grand opening ceremony of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
Marlo, left, and Tito Jackson speak Friday at the grand opening guitar smash at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
A select group of guests smashes acoustic guitars over electric guitars at the grand opening ceremony at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
An acoustic guitar is left impaled by an electric guitar following a guitar smashing grand opening ceremony at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
A select group of guests smash acoustic guitars over electric guitars at the grand opening ceremony at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
Sparks fly as a select group of guests, including Tito and Marlon Jackson, upper right, smash acoustic guitars over electric guitars at the grand opening ceremony at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
Indiana state Sen. Eddie Melton speaks Friday at the grand opening ceremony of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
A select group of guests smash acoustic guitars over electric guitars at the grand opening ceremony at the Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hard Rock Casino opens
Greg Gibson, one of the owners of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, addresses the crowd Friday at the grand opening ceremony at the casino.