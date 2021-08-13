Rockopelli brings diverse music acts to Griffith

The music festival Rockopelli will be held this weekend in Central Park in Griffith.

The fest, which this year is being held for two days, began in 2012. It was that year that Joel Ratajack, his family and friends established the first event in the gym at St. Thomas More in Munster. It was a benefit for Planting Possibilities.

This year's Rockopelli will also benefit charities including Planting Possibilities, Murph's Gift of Music and Pelliplay, a music scholarship program.

Rockopelli Music Festival will feature various artists and music groups, food, art vendors, raffles, beer garden, silent auction, tethered hot air balloon rides and more.

Among music groups performing will be Start Making Sense, which is a Talking Heads tribute band, The Kinsey Report, The Crawpuppies, Hessville Star and others. All ages are welcome.

Through the years Rockopelli has donated more than $85,000 to various Region charities, according to the organization.

FYI: Cost at the gate is $5. For more information, or to make a donation, visit rockopellifest.org or facebook.com/RockopelliFest/.

