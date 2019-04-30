Rockopelli Music Festival to take place in Griffith this year

The Rockopelli Music Festival will return this summer with an eclectic array of acts this year, this time at Central Park in Griffith.
The Crawpuppies, OHMME, Fay Ray, OBY, dirtymac and Today’s Trade are among the acts that will perform at the annual festival, which raises funds for local nonprofits.
“We are going to have a little bit of everything: classic rock, funk, alternative, and hip hop," organizer Joel Ratajack said. "It’s a very eclectic combination of acts but will be very enjoyable for everyone."
Ratajack, an advertising executive and musician from Munster, founded the festival with the help of his family in 2012 to "marry his love for music with his passion for giving back."
“I love being the music festival that started in a grade school gymnasium," he said. "We’ve got small-town roots with big-time dreams."
The festival has taken place in Munster and Highland, including at Wicker Park. It has raised more than $80,000 for charities, including Murph’s Gift of Music, Planting Possibilities and Emma’s Footprints.
“We spend a lot of time vetting the organizations we support and try to focus on what is most needed in our community,” Ratajack said. “We look at supporting organizations such as Planting Possibilities and Murph’s Gift of Music as an investment in our community’s future. They’re truly striving to serve much-needed causes."
This year, money raised at the festival will help Planting Possibilities buy land for a greenhouse, Emma's Footprint's hosts its Mother's Day Brunch, and Murph's Gift of Music to provide lessons and instruments to needy kids. This year's festival will take place June 15 at Central Park on Broad Street in Griffith.
“I am especially excited for this year’s lineup, I think we are going to bring a new and refreshing vibe to Northwest Indiana that the Region is ready for,” Ratajack said.
For more information, visit rockopellifest.org.