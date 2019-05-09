Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield — youngest son of the late blues icon Muddy Waters who now resides in Crown Point — spent this week in Memphis, where he proudly accepted an award at the Blues Hall of Fame on behalf of his father.
The Blues Foundation hosted the 40th Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Wednesday, which included the induction of Water's 1950 record, "Rollin Stone," into the "Classic Blues Recording" category. A mid-tempo 4/4-time tune in the key of E, ""Rollin' Stone" was the first Muddy Waters record ever released on the pioneering Chicago label Chess Records, and was the second overall release for the then new label.
Although influential to blues artists worldwide, none were more impacted by the song than a young Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, who freely borrowed its title when naming their band, The Rolling Stones. Jagger has cited in past interviews how Waters and that song in particular, were "ground zero" for his group when forming. Rolling Stone magazine likewise was named after the song.
Like his elder brothers Big Bill Morganfield and Mud Morganfield, youngest sibling Joseph has followed in his famous father's footsteps with his debut EP being released last year. His full length album is currently being mixed and mastered for release later this summer. Joseph recently lent his voice to the song, "New Mannish Boys," by Ohio group Harold Stewart & The Blues Hounds, released as a single April 30 to commemorate the 36th anniversary of Muddy Water's 1983 passing.
The song will be among those featured when Morganfield guests in-studio at 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio on the Tuesday evening (7-8 p.m.) program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Morganfield will discuss his Memphis trip, new recordings, and his May 18 headline performance for "Spring Out to Sunset Festival" at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, which kicks off a series of Midwest live shows for him. Stream live: lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
MUSIC NOTES
• Northwest Indiana's Danny Lemmon Band are found on Friday at The Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Highway) in Homewood for a 7 p.m. show. Keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Lemmon's line-up includes Jeff Blatherwich (bass) Dave Doering (drums) and Cousin Dave Neeley (guitar). More: facebook.com/dannylemmonmusic.
• Singer/songwriter Tim McCarthy makes music 8-11 p.m. on Friday at The Market Lounge (2405 E. Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso. More: themarketvalpo.com.
• Blues artist Ivy Ford will be appearing at this summer's Chicago Blues Fest, but Region fans can catch her performing a free 7:30 p.m. concert this Saturday at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. More: elementswinebar.com or 219-242-8708.
• "Dancing Through The Decades" is the name of Saturday's dance at On the Square Sports Academy (105 N. Court St.) in Crown Point, benefiting The Self-Injury Support Groups of NWI. Dancing to songs from the 1950s to today will be the featured fare, along with dance demonstrations by Arthur Murray Dance Studio instructors and students. Silent auction, food and beverage options, and a contest for the best "decade costumes" are part of the event. Tickets: $15 adult/under 12 free. More: 219-201-8994.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the rockin' blues of The Head Honchos at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by a 9 p.m. performance by Tonal Attitude on Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Cousin Dave Neeley — a popular picker renown for hosting "open mic" events around the Region — invites local music makers to join him this Sunday in performing for the weekly "Live From The Record Bin" internet radio broadcast (4-6 p.m.) heard on RegionRadio.Live. Musicians of all ages and styles are featured in the back room of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart for the radio performance before a live audience. Complimentary refreshments served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219- 945-9511.
• For several years now, the Rockopelli Music Festival has become an NWI summer music tradition. This year event founder/producer Joel Ratajack is moving the fest from Highland's Main Square Gazebo, its home these last couple of years, to Central Park (on Broad Street) in Griffith. Scheduled for this year's June 15 event are — The Crawpuppies, Dirtymac, Fay Ray and Today's Trade — with more acts to be announced. More: rockopellifest.org.
• Lake Shore Community Concerts hosts "SAXsational: The Next Generation" this Friday at Munster High School's auditorium (8808 Columbia Ave.) in Munster. It's a musical experience exploring a variety of musical styles from Swing Era jazz to iconic rhythm and blues. The 7 p.m. concert features multi-instrumentalist and saxophone aficionado, Rob Verdi, onetime band leader of The South Street Strutters, who held residence at Disneyland for over two decades. MHS student musicians will join Verdi on stage during the concert. Tickets: $30 at door. More: 219- 923-7879 or 219-923-2078.
• The culture of Spain comes to Portage High School West Auditorium (6450 U.S. 6) at 7 p.m. May 13 as flamenco guitarist Mehran Jalili joins the Chicago-based Lucero Flamenco Dance Company (featuring Maya Tatiana) for a live music and dance concert performance, presented by Portage Township Live Entertainment Association. Tickets at door: $15 for adults, free to students. More: portagemusic.com or Linda at 219-762-5025.
• NWI songwriters Jack Whittle & James Gedda perform and chat with radio host Ric Federighi this Monday at 11 a.m. in-studio at Michigan City's WIMS (95.1-FM/1420-AM). The musical duo will be joined by the event promoter Walter Lenckos of the Porter County Parks Dept. to discuss the May 18 "Spring Out to Sunset Festival" at Sunset Hill Farm County Park featuring Whittle, Gedda and Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz. The same line-up guests Friday from noon to 2 p.m. on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Stream: lakeshorepublicmedia.org.