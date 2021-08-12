Romance takes the spotlight at Babyface concert

When it comes to love songs and hit songs, in general, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is a master.
The singer/songwriter/producer and hitmaker recently brought his concert to The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.
Babyface performed a 90-minute show to a full house of admirers who knew the words to all his tunes and regularly sang and danced along throughout the show.
"It was a crazy year," Babyface said. He said it was good to see so many things opening up again. "I missed this," he said.
The 62-year-old performer, who was born in Indianapolis, showcased a collection of his hits as well as tunes he wrote for other singers in his concert.
Babyface's musical resume features a who's who list of major entertainers and musical superstars from the last few decades.
Entertainers who've had hits with Babyface-penned tunes include Boyz II Men, Madonna, Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston and more.
In concert, Babyface delivered strong renditions of "Every Time I Close My Eyes" and "When Can I See You," and also performed two medleys of songs he wrote for other artists.
The medleys were separated into songs he wrote for male entertainers and those he wrote for female singers.
The hits medley for male performers included Babyface-penned songs such as "Rock Steady" by The Whispers; "Two Occasions," by The Deele, a group Babyface was in; "Don't Be Cruel" and "Every Little Step," both by Bobby Brown.
The female hits medley featured Whitney Houston's I'm Your Baby Tonight" and Toni Braxton's "Another Sad Love Song."
Babyface also performed Houston's "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)." The concert featured male backup dancers and Babyface occasionally danced with them during the more upbeat numbers.
Babyface's current tour goes through early next year. Visit babyfacemusic.com for more information. For more details on upcoming shows at The Venue, visit horseshoehammond.com.