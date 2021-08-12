Romance takes the spotlight at Babyface concert

When it comes to love songs and hit songs, in general, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is a master.

The singer/songwriter/producer and hitmaker recently brought his concert to The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

Babyface performed a 90-minute show to a full house of admirers who knew the words to all his tunes and regularly sang and danced along throughout the show.

"It was a crazy year," Babyface said. He said it was good to see so many things opening up again. "I missed this," he said.

The 62-year-old performer, who was born in Indianapolis, showcased a collection of his hits as well as tunes he wrote for other singers in his concert.

Babyface's musical resume features a who's who list of major entertainers and musical superstars from the last few decades.

Entertainers who've had hits with Babyface-penned tunes include Boyz II Men, Madonna, Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston and more.

In concert, Babyface delivered strong renditions of "Every Time I Close My Eyes" and "When Can I See You," and also performed two medleys of songs he wrote for other artists.