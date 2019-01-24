Retro sounds will fill The Venue at Horseshoe Casino this weekend.
Salute to the Sixties, starring Herman's Hermits featuring Peter Noone; The Buckinghams; and The Grass Roots, will descend on The Venue at 8 p.m. Jan. 26.
The feel-good tunes, sing-a-long anthems and top hits from the popular groups will be in the spotlight at this show. The Salute to the Sixties was long a popular concert at the former Star Plaza Theatre. This is the second time the concert, which is now produced by CB Entertainment's Charlie Blum, will star at Horseshoe Casino's Venue.
Peter Noone, best known as "Herman" in Herman's Hermits, said he enjoys bringing the retro concerts to audiences.
"I enjoy all the performers on these shows. I watch them all," he said, adding he'll usually watch the other bands on the multi-act shows.
Noone, who is always a bundle of energy in concert, brings the biggest hits of Herman's Hermits to the stage. Fans can expect to hear everything from "A Kind of Hush,"Silhouettes," "Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter" to "Listen People" and "I'm Henry VIII, I Am."
Noone said through the years, Northwest Indiana, Chicagoland and Midwest fans, in general, have been extremely loyal to Herman's Hermits.
"Most of our fans were from that area. That was the place (in the country) where we sold the most records," he said. He and the other bands on the roster, Noone said, are very lucky to have fans still interested and coming out to the retro shows.
"We have three generations of fans now," Noone said, adding that he'll often see children with their parents out for the evening as well as grandparents in the audience.
The Herman's Hermits' tunes, Noone explained, have been popular with audiences for decades now. The songs often take people back to a more joyful time.
"Music has always been an escape from the reality of the 'real' world," he said. "And when people go to an oldies concert, they want to hear all the songs that they know. My songs are sing-a-long songs," Noone said, adding there's always a very interactive "singing" element at all of his concerts.
In addition to touring, Noone has also been hosting a show on Sirius-XM Radio titled "Something Good with Peter Noone" for the last three years.
On the show, Noone spins tunes and engages in storytelling.
"I just tell stories. I'll look at a song and if it's an Elvis song, I'll tell a story about meeting Elvis. If it's a Beatles song, I'll tell a story about meeting The Beatles," he said.
Noone said he hasn't tired of performing all these years. "I don't do anything that isn't fun," he said.
Along with Herman's Hermits' hits, audience members can expect to hear tunes such as "Don't You Care," "Susan," "Kind of a Drag" and "Hey Baby," from The Buckinghams and "Sooner or Later,"Let's Live For Today," "Temptation Eyes" and "Midnight Confessions" from The Grass Roots.