Audience members who enjoy elegant productions with a variety of entertainment styles showcased will want to plan to attend a special concert on Dec. 30 in the Windy City.
The Salute to Vienna concert will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Orchestra Hall in Symphony Center in Chicago.
"People come to see the different artists and the different dances. It's a celebration," said Marion Glatz, co-founder with husband Attila, of Salute to Vienna.
The show is based on and inspired by the annual New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria. It's filled with uplifting and joyful music.
Glatz, who grew up watching and attending this concert, said the show has been coming to Chicago for the past two decades.
Though it began in Vienna, the concert is "all over the globe" now, she said.
Glatz said within a 5 or 6 day-period, they are presenting 24 shows, with 10 casts in different cities.
The concert has been a tradition in Vienna for more than 80 years. The production usually features a large mix of Strauss compositions and other music from Viennese composers.
This year, the Chicago concert will star conductor Oliver Ostermann and The Strauss Symphony of America, along with the Chicago Philharmonic. Also performing will be Beate Ritter, a Viennese soprano, tenor Brian Cheney, various international ballroom dancers and members of the Kiev-Aniko Ballet of Ukraine.
Glatz said the annual concert always features a new roster of performers.
"I love Orchestra Hall and Chicago. It's an amazing city," Glatz said.
Glatz and her husband presented their first Salute to Vienna concert in 1995 in Toronto, Canada. The production is annually presented in more than 20 cities in North America over the holiday season.
According to Glatz, Salute to Vienna is not only a "celebration of life" but a "celebration of culture."
FYI: Salute to Vienna will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at Orchestra Hall, Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Call 312-294-3000 or visit salutetovienna.com.