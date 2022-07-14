Santana, Earth Wind & Fire bring hot tunes to the stage

The double concert bill of Santana and Earth Wind & Fire is one of summer 2022's red-hot musical pairings.

The iconic musicians brought their tour to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on July 2. With Santana and EWF in the house, it proved an evening for non-stop energy, dynamic musicianship and popular hits beloved by the masses.

Earth Wind & Fire opened the show and offered a 90-minute performance starring the group's beloved chart toppers. There aren't many bands that have the non-stop energy on stage that Earth Wind & Fire does. With their jazzy brass section, high quality vocals and sheer showmanship, Earth Wind & Fire is surely a musical extravaganza not to be missed.

Earth Wind & Fire still features Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, who are the only original members of the band.

On EWF's outstanding set list was show opener "Shining Star," "Serpentine Fire," the spirited "Sing A Song," "Reasons," "After the Love Has Gone" and others.

Highlights included Bailey's outstanding vocals on the ballad "Reasons," "September," Boogie Wonderland," "Let's Groove," and "In the Stone."

Santana's set, which lasted nearly two hours, featured an impressive collection of guitar master Carlos Santana's beloved tunes. Santana, who is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, proved he's still at the top of his game. His performance was filled with much passion and his talents on the guitar haven't waned.

Among outstanding tunes on Santana's playlist were "Evil Ways," "Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen," "Oye Como Va," "Maria Maria" and an extended version of "Smooth," which was the final song of the set.

Santana also performed lively versions of "Corazon Espinado" and covers "Papa Was A Rollin' Stone" and "She's Not There."

This show by two legendary groups drew a packed crowd to the venue and fans left the amphitheater singing many of the classic tunes.

