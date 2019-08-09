Now more than ever, the world needs Carlos Santana and his “healing” power of music.
Fans celebrated as the master showman riffed through his hits and kept the audience on their toes for nearly two hours during his recent show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.
Barging onstage with “Soul Sacrifice,” Carlos also added favorites like ”Oye Como Va,” “Evil Ways,” “Maria, Maria,” “Black Magic Woman” and “Smooth,” before his power encore featuring message-filled covers “Are You Ready” and “Love, Peace and Happiness” by the Chamber Brothers.
Not only has it been 50 years since Carlos graced Woodstock’s stage, but it has also been 20 years since he produced the powerhouse and highly touted "Supernatural" album. And just a few months ago, Santana released his newest collaboration "Africa Speaks."
The album is a fusion of Latin, jazz, blues and rock and will, undoubtedly, add to his already prolific body of work with songs like "Bembele," "Blue Skies," "Los Invisibles" and the title track.
“Music is like therapy," Santana told the crowd. “I know where I am at. I'm in Chicago. The home of the blues.”
Santana continues to defy the odds with his tireless commitment to produce significant bodies of work. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist simply epitomizes the spirit of art and humanity and as long as he remains inspired, droves of fans will pack theaters and arenas paying homage to their guitar god.