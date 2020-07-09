Sara Bareilles leads 'Little Voice' to small screen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though it shares a title with her major label debut album, Sara Bareilles isn't exactly telling her own story in the new streaming series “Little Voice.”

The Grammy Award-winner says the Apple TV+ show incorporates experiences of many striving artists while reflecting the diversity of its New York City setting.

“There are moments that are more inspired by my life rather than it being any sort of recreation of my journey." Bareilles said. "This is an amalgamation of so many of the struggles that I’ve seen.”

The show from Bareilles, producer J.J. Abrams and writer-director Jessie Nelson follows a young singer named Bess King (Brittany O’Grady) as she navigates life and love while attempting to pursue her musical dreams.

It’s the first foray into television for both Bareilles and Nelson, who worked together on the Broadway musical “Waitress.” Bareilles said both want to keep making “hopeful art.”