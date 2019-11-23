Music fans can gather together this season for Sequence Ch!cago.
"This is the third year for Sequence Ch!ago at Navy Pier," said Dylan Hankey, Navy Pier program manager.
Through Sequence Ch!cago, a free event, visitors to the pier will have the opportunity to hear musical acts combined on some days with a cultural market.
"We try to mix it up," Hankey said, about the styles of music presented in the series.
The series kicked off in October and continues through Dec. 20.
Hankey said now that the series is in its third year, it's "on people's radars." And musical artists, he added, have taken an interest in wanting to appear on the performance schedule.
The next show in the series will be held on Nov. 27 in the pier's Aon Ballroom. Hankey said Sequence also promotes artists' original works. The music for the Nov. 27 show, which is titled "Housegiving," will be "King of House Music" Farley Funkmaster Flex. A special guest is to be announced.
This event on the day before Thanksgiving also will have a clothing drive for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. Guests are encouraged to bring assorted items such as hats, coats, scarves, gloves, socks, personal hygiene items, sleeping bags, towels, blankets and other items.
Hankey said a highlight of Sequence Ch!cago this year will be "A Blues Christmas" on Dec. 20 in the Aon Grand Ballroom. The show will star Toronzo Cannon, Lil' Ed; Lynne Jordan and Matthew Skoller.
On Nov. 30, visitors can attend the Chicago Culture Market from 3 to 6 p.m. in Navy Pier's Food Experience Corridor. Music on the menu for that day will be Kyle Madsen Trio, Ashley Stevenson and Almond&Olive. The market vendor in the spotlight will be Tangible Things Store.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
There will be special seasonal concerts on Dec. 7 and 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.
Sequence Ch!cago is presented by the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.
The following is the upcoming schedule for Sequence Ch!cago.
• Nov. 27: "Housegiving" from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Aon Grand Ballroom. Music will be by "The King of House Music" Farley Funkmaster Flex. A benefit for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.
• Nov. 30: Chicago Cultural Market runs from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Food Experience Corridor. Music will be by Kyle Madsen Trio, Ashley Stevenson and Almond&Olive.
• Dec. 7: Seasonal Concert by TRIIO from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.
• Dec. 14: Seasonal Concert by The Oh Yeahs from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.
• Dec. 20: A Blues Christmas from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Aon Grand Ballroom. Music will be by Toronzo Cannon, Lil' Ed, Lynne Jordan and Matthew Skoller.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Aaron Lewis
Aaron Lewis
NOV. 24, 8 p.m, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463,
https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond. After making a name for himself as the front man for the late '90s/'00s alt-metal band Staind, Aaron Lewis switched musical gears earlier this decade and found a home with country music fans. His third full-length set, “State I’m In,” was released in April and was one spot shy of topping the U.S. Country Album chart. Opening for Lewis will be Ben Danaher.
Provided
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
NOV. 22-DEC. 15, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 30, Dec. 7 and 14,7 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Dec. 6, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636,
chicgostreet.org Based on the early '70s children’s novel, “Pageant” follows a holiday production with six unruly siblings mixed in for laughs.
Provided
Winter Lights Night Festival
Winter Lights Night Festival
NOV. 23, 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian St., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586,
portercountyparks.org/winterlights. For $5 a car, fall/winter festivalgoers can partake in this Region tradition. Along with Sunset Hill’s massive lights display, attendees can make their own crafts, sing Christmas Carols and meet Santa Claus. Donations for Toys for Tots will also be taken at Winter Lights. Winter Lights Drive Thru opens after the festival starting Nov. 24 at Sunset Hill Park and is scheduled to run nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Jan 1.
Provided
The Gift of Art
The Gift of Art
THROUGH NOV. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton.
illianaartists.com. Chesterton Art Center turns its gallery walls over to Illiana Artists and their “Gift of Art” exhibit. Illiana Artists is made up of nearly a dozen watercolorists, photographers, oil and acrylic painters and are based at Munster’s Westminster Presbyterian Church. Pictured is a painting by Kathy Los-Rathburn.
Provided
HoliDaze Craft Show
HoliDaze Craft Show
NOV. 23-24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road., Valparaiso. 708.821.6941,
https://www.valpoholidazeshow.com/ More than 200 vendors are scheduled to set up shop at Porter County Expo Center offering a myriad of items, from homeware to clothing to holiday knick-knacks for sale over the course of HoliDaze’ two-day run.
Provided
Holiday Show and Sale
Holiday Show and Sale
NOV. 23-24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24. Depot Museum and Art Gallery, 525 S. Broadway, Beverly Shores. 219.250.2290,
https://thedepotmag.org/ One of a kind jewelry, artworks and clothing created by area artisans will be available for sale at Depot Museum and Art Gallery’s annual holiday sale.
Provided
Holiday Affair Vendor and Craft Show
Holiday Affair Vendor and Craft Show
NOV. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Patrician Banquet Center, 410 U.S. 30, Schererville. 219.741.0435,
http://anne-marieprince.com/ Celebrating its eighth annual running this year and the brainchild of Region-based event planners Anne Marie, more than 50 clothing, jewelry and craft vendors of national renown are expected to hold court at Patrician Banquet Center for this year’s show. A breakfast buffet will also be available to Holiday Affair shoppers.
Provided
Miller Woods Hike
Miller Woods Hike
NOV. 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 North Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1882,
www.nps.gov. Outdoor enthusiasts of wide degrees of ability will be led by an Indiana State Parks ranger starting at Miller Woods and up through the forestry and dunes to the shore of Lake Michigan. Attendees are encouraged to dress weather appropriate and wear sturdy shoes.
Provided
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365,
valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed. An opening reception is scheduled at Brauer Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Provided
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Provided
Perceived Realities
Perceived Realities
THROUGH DEC. 2, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900,
lubeznikcenter.org. “Perceived Realities” is a collection of original works from Region-based painter Dorothy Graden. The works in the show are based on Graden’s experiences hiking through Southwestern America.
Provided
White Christmas
White Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 22, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255,
theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
Provided