Toronzo Cannon

Toronzo Cannon will perform at  A Blues Christmas on Dec. 20 as part of Navy Pier's Sequence Ch!ago series.

 Photo by Chris Monaghan

Music fans can gather together this season for Sequence Ch!cago.

"This is the third year for Sequence Ch!ago at Navy Pier," said Dylan Hankey, Navy Pier program manager.

Through Sequence Ch!cago, a free event, visitors to the pier will have the opportunity to hear musical acts combined on some days with a cultural market.

"We try to mix it up," Hankey said, about the styles of music presented in the series.

The series kicked off in October and continues through Dec. 20.

Hankey said now that the series is in its third year, it's "on people's radars." And musical artists, he added, have taken an interest in wanting to appear on the performance schedule.

The next show in the series will be held on Nov. 27 in the pier's Aon Ballroom. Hankey said Sequence also promotes artists' original works. The music for the Nov. 27 show, which is titled "Housegiving," will be "King of House Music" Farley Funkmaster Flex. A special guest is to be announced.

This event on the day before Thanksgiving also will have a clothing drive for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. Guests are encouraged to bring assorted items such as hats, coats, scarves, gloves, socks, personal hygiene items, sleeping bags, towels, blankets and other items.

Hankey said a highlight of Sequence Ch!cago this year will be "A Blues Christmas" on Dec. 20 in the Aon Grand Ballroom. The show will star Toronzo Cannon, Lil' Ed; Lynne Jordan and Matthew Skoller.

On Nov. 30, visitors can attend the Chicago Culture Market from 3 to 6 p.m. in Navy Pier's Food Experience Corridor. Music on the menu for that day will be Kyle Madsen Trio, Ashley Stevenson and Almond&Olive. The market vendor in the spotlight will be Tangible Things Store.

There will be special seasonal concerts on Dec. 7 and 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

Sequence Ch!cago is presented by the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.

The following is the upcoming schedule for Sequence Ch!cago.

• Nov. 27: "Housegiving" from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Aon Grand Ballroom. Music will be by "The King of House Music" Farley Funkmaster Flex. A benefit for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

• Nov. 30: Chicago Cultural Market runs from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Food Experience Corridor. Music will be by Kyle Madsen Trio, Ashley Stevenson and Almond&Olive.

• Dec. 7: Seasonal Concert by TRIIO from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

• Dec. 14: Seasonal Concert by The Oh Yeahs from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

• Dec. 20: A Blues Christmas from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Aon Grand Ballroom. Music will be by Toronzo Cannon, Lil' Ed, Lynne Jordan and Matthew Skoller.

