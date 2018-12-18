Sequence Chicago Music Series at Chicago's Navy Pier will celebrate the holiday season with "A Blues Christmas" at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.
Sequence Chicago is the pier's popular music series, now in its second year.
On the program roster for the show will be Toronzo Cannon with guests Lil' Ed, Lynne Jordan and Matthew Skoller. The musicians will perform holiday favorites.
"We're very committed to being a year-round destination at Navy Pier," said Daniel Crane, program coordinator on the arts, culture and engagement team at Navy Pier.
Crane said Sequence Chicago was started to offer diverse musical offerings to guests and to give people something else to enjoy.
"Sequence Chicago is a great experience for our guests to see what Navy Pier looks like in a different season," Crane said.
FYI: "A Blues Christmas" will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Aon Grand Ballroom, 600 E. Grand Ave., Navy Pier, Chicago. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.