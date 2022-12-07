Sharing Christmas with Chicago's Ides of March

The Ides of March is the longest running Chicago rock group still able to boast having all of its original founding members -- Larry Millas (guitar/vocals), Bob Bergland (bass), Mike Borch (drums) and Jim Peterik (guitar/lead vocals) -- dating back to a high school "sock hop" band named The Shon-Dels in 1964.

The "core four" Ides' line-up got supplemented with Scott May (keys/vocals) in 1989; while the fabulous I.O.M. Horns have been part of the classic Ides' sound since the group's iconic 1970 #1 hit single, "Vehicle." The band's current brass section is Tim Bales on trumpet, Henry Salgado on trombone and Steve Eisen on saxophone.

Peterik leads his merry troupe of music-makers to Northwest Indiana on Friday for a special 7 p.m. "Sharing Christmas With The Ides" concert performance at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. This columnist will serve as the evening's bell jingling, red-nosed stage emcee. General admission tickets are $35, with VIP tickets available. More: brickartlive.com.

"It's always a pleasure and an honor to be on stage with these guys and playing our music, but the Christmas shows are always a personal favorite for me," said Peterik. "The Ides are more than just a band, we are very much a family. There is something special about spending Christmastime with family and getting together to sing those songs for people."

Peterik said the first half of Friday's show will be a mix of Christmas favorites and original Ides Christmas tunes. Along with their unique treatment of holiday standards, highlights of the seasonal show are the original songs, "Sharing Christmas" and "All Join Hands."

The show's second half will be jam-packed with hits, ranging from Ides radio favorites ("You Wouldn't Listen," "L.A. Goodbye," and "Vehicle)," to songs Peterik made famous with his former group, Survivor ("Eye of the Tiger," "The Search Is Over," etc.). There are also unique horn-infused Ides treatments of songs Peterik penned for other artists, including .38 Special ("Hold On Loosely," "Fantasy Girl," "Rockin' Into The Night"), and Sammy Hagar ("Heavy Metal"), among others. More: theidesofmarch.com.

Looking ahead: Another unique holiday concert happens Dec. 17 at Hobart Art Theater, when classical/rock hybrid group, Classical Blast brings its celebrated "Dark Side Of The Yule: Christmas Tidings 2022" to the venue for one of only a handful of performances this holiday season (classicalblast.com). The 2022 "Dark Side..." tour features a newly redesigned live show and a modified repertoire, as the band and its special guests mash-up holiday standards with pop hits and classical compositions. Tickets: $20 with VIP seating options available. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• At Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) this Saturday, Led Zeppelin tribute group Kashmir, gives an 8 p.m. concert. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of show, with VIP seating also available.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for a double barrel hard rock tribute night happening Feb. 18 at Hobart Art Theater, pairing up Blizzard of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne trib) with BONFIRE (AC/DC trib). Opening the show will be special guest, The Kevin M. Buck Band. More: brickartlive.com.

• Tonight at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in Hobart, the weekly "Acoustic Thursday" concert series welcomes back acoustic duo, Heather Bricker & Marco Villarreal. Joining them will be Kevin J. Friend, the former front man of the Chicago-based '80s rock groups Mammoth and 20/20. The Florida rocker flew back to the Region this week to promote some of his latest original songs, like "She Is the Devil" and "Me & You," from his new collaborative project - Rob 'N The Cradle - with studio producer Rob Vukelich. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Another evening of acoustic music is heard tonight at The White Rhino (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer, as Chicole perform from 5-7 p.m. On Friday, solo music maker Kerry Mott performs from 7-9 p.m. More: 219-864-9200.

• War Hippies is a new country duo from a pair of USMC and US Army combat veterans. They make their Cafe Stage debut this Friday at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Formed in early 2022, duo members Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, each tasted some success as solo performers, but as War Hippies, they immediately shot to #1 on The Country Network Top 40 Chart with their debut single, "Killin' It." The song remained in the Top 5 for over 20 weeks, paving the way for the duo's self-titled debut album, released this October.

On Saturday, the Hard Rock Cafe Stage will feature blues guitarist/vocalist Ivy Ford, whose blues-rock hybrid style has made her a regular at the casino, and a popular attraction at top blues haunts and festivals around the country.

• Performing a 7 p.m. show on the Hard Rock Live stage at the casino this Saturday is Serenade, a nationally touring R&B group featuring the talents of Eric Benét and Donell Jones. Guitarist/vocalist Benét is a respected name in urban music, who crafts songs with a classic soul sound, while remaining contemporary and current. American Music Award winner, Jones is likewise an exceptional vocalist, songwriter, and a studio producer. Tickets are $67.50 and up. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Catch singer/songwriter Jack Cunningham performing acoustically from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. On Friday it's classic rock with The Muddsharks, followed on Saturday by the full Chris & Lou Band dishing out Beatles and more. Music runs 8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. A special Sunday afternoon matinee of holiday songs will be performed live by Music From The Rafters from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• On Friday, the hottest faux band in the land -- The KISS Army -- will rock 'n' roll all night at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith, at 7 p.m. with special guest The Misfit Toyzz.

Then on Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight, six musical artists of varying styles and genres will gather at Avenue 912 to collect toys for families in need this holiday season who have young children. The G-4 Music Group's annual "Toys For Tots" concert features live sets by The Sharty Savalas Trio, Eliana Weston, Nat Venturelli, Bonfire, 3 Peace, and a special reunion set by South Side rock band, 20/20. More: 219-306-6790 or More: Avenue912Events.com.

• The '90s party rock combo Run Forrest Run bust out assorted radio hits of the decade -- from grunge (Nirvana), to rock (Sublime), to pop (Weezer), to dance (Michael Jackson), to country (Shania Twain), to hip hop (Coolio) -- at Decibels at On The Roxx (2524 Portage mall) in Portage. More: 219-763-7300 or decibelsportage.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the Americana blues of the Jack Whittle Trio on Friday, followed on Saturday by dance rock band, Smarty Pants. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. Sundays feature the weekly "Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. hosted by Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• "The Sunday Brunch Jazz Showcase" from 3-6 p.m. at Region Ale (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville features special guest Marilyn Garza sitting in with the house band this weekend. Reservations are encouraged for these free, all ages musical performances. Call 219-322-2337.

• Members of Chicago-based hybrid group, Classical Blast, guest live as music from their holiday album, "Dark Side of the Yule," is featured from 7-8 p.m. next Tuesday on the 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.