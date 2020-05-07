Sharing new sounds: The Steepwater Band delivers 'Turn of the Wheel'

Advance reviews for "Turn of the Wheel" have been positive. Many fans and critics alike are calling this album the group's best to date. "We, as a band, think this is a really good album, so we're very happy to hear other people are agreeing with us. This album has been a long time coming, so we've really been looking forward to getting it out and going on tour to support it," said co-founder Joe Winters. With a sigh, Winters added how the global COVID-19 crisis has thrown a big wrench into their marketing plans. It forced the cancellation of a series of album release parties, along with having to cancel dates on what had been shaping up to be a pretty extensive Summer/Fall touring schedule.

The idea to postpone the album's release as many other artists have done was discussed and quickly dismissed by Winters and fellow band mates Jeff Massey (guitar), Eric Saylors (guitar), and Joe Bishop (bass). "We'd already started doing pre-sales on the album before all this virus stuff hit and a lot of people had already ordered copies by that point. It's also been in the can for a little while, so we really wanted to get it out to people, because we're all very excited about these songs. There's also the situation out there that people are stuck in their homes and unable to go see bands, so we thought it'd be great to give them some new music to listen to during the quarantine situation."