Sharing new sounds: The Steepwater Band delivers 'Turn of the Wheel'

Get ready to hear some fresh music. Region group The Steepwater Band is celebrating the release of a new album.
The group's new album "Turn of the Wheel," is a 10-song collection of original material now available to enjoy in all popular formats -- vinyl, CD and digital . It's available via the group's website (steepwater.com).
The regional group's seventh studio album was recorded at Vigo Street Studio in the Miller Beach section of Gary. It was co-produced by the band and studio owner Jim Winters, the brother of Steepwater drummer Joe Winters. It is also the first album to feature the group's new bassist, Joe Bishop.
Four years have passed since the international touring group released their last album, 2016's "Shake Your Faith." A new album has been greatly anticipated by the band's fan base. Chicago-based these days, The Steepwater Band (SWB) has deep Northwest Indiana roots in Lake County, and it is where guitarist Jeff Massey still calls home. Over the years, these regional rockers have built a sizable international fan base through constant overseas touring. To date the band has performed in over a dozen countries throughout Eastern and Western Europe.
The SWB sound has evolved further into the "rock" realm during the last decade and over the course of their last three albums, while still retaining the solid blues foundation that anchored their earliest albums. The steady shift in their style may be influenced by their moving away from playing shows with such blues icons as Pinetop Perkins, Little Milton and Taj Mahal to sharing stages in recent years with such top rock acts as Deep Purple, Bad Company, ZZ Top, Drive-By Truckers, and Govt. Mule.
Advance reviews for "Turn of the Wheel" have been positive. Many fans and critics alike are calling this album the group's best to date. "We, as a band, think this is a really good album, so we're very happy to hear other people are agreeing with us. This album has been a long time coming, so we've really been looking forward to getting it out and going on tour to support it," said co-founder Joe Winters. With a sigh, Winters added how the global COVID-19 crisis has thrown a big wrench into their marketing plans. It forced the cancellation of a series of album release parties, along with having to cancel dates on what had been shaping up to be a pretty extensive Summer/Fall touring schedule.
The idea to postpone the album's release as many other artists have done was discussed and quickly dismissed by Winters and fellow band mates Jeff Massey (guitar), Eric Saylors (guitar), and Joe Bishop (bass). "We'd already started doing pre-sales on the album before all this virus stuff hit and a lot of people had already ordered copies by that point. It's also been in the can for a little while, so we really wanted to get it out to people, because we're all very excited about these songs. There's also the situation out there that people are stuck in their homes and unable to go see bands, so we thought it'd be great to give them some new music to listen to during the quarantine situation."
Dozens of dates across America and Europe were being booked, one of them being a huge festival in Spain on June 19 that would have put SWB alongside 25-plus other artists, including Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, NY punk priestess Patti Smith, '70s Riot Grrrl Suzi Quatro, swamp rock pioneer John Fogerty, outlaw country star Shooter Jennings and heavy alt-rockers Incubus. Although the Spain date was still listed on their schedule earlier this week when The Times spoke to Winters, it too could be canceled due to COVID-19, but he's keeping his fingers crossed it will happen.
"It's been a pretty rough year for us all around," said Winters. "Our longtime manager and our dear friend Steven Sime died in October of 2019 after spending over a year battling to recover from a double lung transplant. Steve was a big part of our band and was invaluable to our band. With him gone, we've all had to learn to do a lot of things we never had to think about before, things we had no idea how to do. Making this album was really tough without Steve here to help take care of things."
Just before losing their manager and friend, SWB bassist Tod Bowers left the group. Bowers and Winters had been playing as a rhythm section throughout their teen years in high school bands, before co-founding Steepwater. "We're talking decades here, that we were together," said Winters. Fortunately, the transition was a lot less painful than the drummer anticipated thanks to "lucking out" and finding Joe Bishop, who turned out to be the perfect groove man to fill the void and serve as the "yin" to Winters' "yang."
"Joe (Bishop) is a really amazing musician and he has fit right in with us. His attitude, his ability, and even his look made him the right guy for us, so finding him made the transition pretty smooth. Winters told how after Bishop's first audition at their practice space, they asked him to keep his gear there overnight and to come back for a second round. "From that first time we played with Joe, we all just knew he was the guy," said Winters. "We all felt it and knew it. Joe has his own style and it's different from Tod, but it works with us."
The Steepwater Band is invigorated by having a batch of great new songs, a new band mate, and the challenge of learning how to self-manage things. Add to all that a collective case of cabin fever and missing the energy of live performances, and the lads seem more than ready to indeed "turn the wheel" and steer their way into a new chapter of an already impressive career. Keep up with the band at steepwater.com.
