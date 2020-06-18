Shemekia sings of unity on new single

• Live music finally returns Friday to the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart although seating/attendance is limited to a 50% capacity limit. The lights go up for the first time since March at the historic venue at 7 p.m. on Friday for the multi-band, all ages, heavy metal event Family Values Tribute Night featuring Freak On A Leash (Korn tribute), Sandblasted Skin (Pantera tribute), Absolution (Ghost tribute), and American Idiots (Green Day tribute). Tickets $10 advance/$12 at door. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre or 219-942-1670.

• Time is fast running out for regional musical artists wanting to throw their songs into the ring for Acorn Theater's 2020 Singer-Songwriter Competition, as the deadline is June 30. Entries will be screened by a panel of judges and eight artists will be chosen to compete in the final round by giving a live stage performance of their song later this year at the venue in Three Oaks, Michigan. Entry info at acornlive.org.

• A piece of memorabilia from Indiana's pioneering rock n' roll band, The Jiants, has been added to the local wall of fame at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. An original copy of the group's hit 45rmp, "Tornado" (Claudra Records), and a publicity photo of the band has been added to the wall of the local record shop's "live music room."