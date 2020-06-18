Shemekia sings of unity on new single

Award-winning blues and Americana vocalist Shemekia Copeland (Alligator Records) releases her timely new song, "Uncivil War," this Friday as a digital-only single.
The powerful original song is a courageous statement pleading for unity in a time of disunion, and is unlike anything Copeland has previously recorded. "Uncivil War" takes no sides and speaks to every person's desire to be safe and free.
"It's not just a song. I’m trying to put the 'united' back in the United States. Like many people, I miss the days when we treated each other better," Copeland said of the song. "For me, this country’s all about people with differences coming together to be part of something we all love. That’s what really makes America beautiful.” View the lyrical video for "Uncivil War" at: youtube.com/watch?v=NR8zj7ysYfo.
A much respected Blues/Americana artist, Copeland's last album "America's Child," won the Blues Music Award for Album of the Year in 2019. She is in great musical company while making her plea for unification, with studio accompaniment by iconic mandolin Sam Bush, dobro master Jerry Douglas, and background vocals from the popular alternative band, The Orphan Brigade. The song is simultaneously comforting and challenging, as Copeland passionately sings -- "Same old wounds we've opened before / Nobody wins an uncivil war." More: alligator.com
MUSIC NOTES
• Looking ahead to July and beyond, some summer outdoor events appear to be back on track. The Crown Point Bulldog Park Pavilion free summer shows will move forward with The Highway Band taking the stage on July 9 with special guest Eric Lambert & Char kicking things off. Other groups forthcoming at the pavilion this summer include Got Issues, Echoes of Pompeii, Mr. Funnyman, Crawpuppies, Pawnz, Soundz of Santana, Bonfire, The Relics, Ripley Street, Oscar & The Majestics, Mellencougar, and Nawty. More artists to be announced.
• The Highland Parks & Recreation Department will likewise kick their stalled 2nd Sunday Free Summer Concert Series at Main Square Park's gazebo stage into gear on July 12 with the IPA polka band and Andy Sutton Jazz Trio. More to be announced.
• One of the Region's most popular cover bands, SCAMP, returns to live performing this Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington) in Valparaiso. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter slowly welcomes live music again with an 8 p.m. performance by the singer/songwriter guitar duo The Juniors (featuring Chris Bolint and Billy Cox) on Friday. Owner Leroy Flores has made the popular music haunt/eatery non-smoking since reopening the dining room/lounge. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Anderson’s Winery (430 E. U.S. 6) continues its now rebooted An Acoustic Afternoon Sunday series of 2-5 p.m. live music performances. This week's entertainment is provided by The Lazy Lightning Band (facebook.com/thelazylightningband), whose repertoire includes classic rock jam band covers by the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers, Zeppelin and others. More: 219-464-4936.
• Live music finally returns Friday to the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart although seating/attendance is limited to a 50% capacity limit. The lights go up for the first time since March at the historic venue at 7 p.m. on Friday for the multi-band, all ages, heavy metal event Family Values Tribute Night featuring Freak On A Leash (Korn tribute), Sandblasted Skin (Pantera tribute), Absolution (Ghost tribute), and American Idiots (Green Day tribute). Tickets $10 advance/$12 at door. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre or 219-942-1670.
• Time is fast running out for regional musical artists wanting to throw their songs into the ring for Acorn Theater's 2020 Singer-Songwriter Competition, as the deadline is June 30. Entries will be screened by a panel of judges and eight artists will be chosen to compete in the final round by giving a live stage performance of their song later this year at the venue in Three Oaks, Michigan. Entry info at acornlive.org.
• A piece of memorabilia from Indiana's pioneering rock n' roll band, The Jiants, has been added to the local wall of fame at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in Hobart. An original copy of the group's hit 45rmp, "Tornado" (Claudra Records), and a publicity photo of the band has been added to the wall of the local record shop's "live music room."
The teenage group from Marion, Indiana were a short-lived combo (1959-1961), but scored a major Midwest hit single with "Tornado" b/w "She's My Woman." "Tornado" was famously covered in 1996 by the international alt-rock band, The Toadies (1998), Belgian rockabilly combo, The Dominos (1996), and London garage rockers, The Dustaphonics (2011). "Tornado" was recently a minor hit all over again in Europe, and was featured in a scene of the 2018 major motion picture, "The Last Word," starring Shirley McLaine and Amanda Seyfried. More: facebook.com/The-Jiants-254724561347589.
• This Friday 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" returns to the airwaves from 1-3 p.m. after being on hiatus for several weeks to allow Indiana Governor Holcomb to use that time slot for his daily COVID updates. Friday's program will feature back to back, recent interviews with Todd Sucherman (drummer of STYX) and blue collar rocker Joe Grushecky (of The Iron City Houserockers), discussing their respective careers. Selections from Sucherman's new solo album "Last Flight Home," and from Iron City Houserocker's 40th Anniversary re-issue of its breakthrough album, "Have A Good Time (But Get Out Alive)" will be featured.
Then at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (6/23), "Midwest BEAT" will welcome Chicagoland R&B vocalist/band leader Robby Celestin (Final Say, TimePeace, etc.) into the studio to talk about his long career, his brand new acoustic-based project and to spotlight a few of Celestin's original songs from over the years. Lakeshore streams live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org).
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
