Six string virtuoso Kenny Wayne Shepherd is in a position that many recording artists may find enviable.
Whereas many songsmiths and singers find themselves starting from scratch after releasing and going through the touring and promotion for a collection of original works, Shepherd has already recorded more than enough material for what will be his next full-length set.
In fact, Shepherd can take more than one direction, stylistically, with the songs he has on tap from a recording session in March.
“If I choose one set of songs, it could be a more bluesy sounding record,” he said. “But if I leave some of those out and put some other ones in, it can lean more toward a rock and roll direction. I’m going to put 10 tracks on the album. It can go in either direction. Once I carve out those 10 tracks, the real direction of the album will take shape.”
Shepherd is scheduled to perform with his namesake band Friday at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The musician, who was reared and still resides in Shreveport, Louisiana, took to the guitar when he was seven and made a name for himself as a teen blues prodigy when others his age were just getting their driver's licenses. His debut full-length set, 1995’s “Ledbetter Heights,” came out when he was only 18 years old.
His sophomore set, 1997’s “Trouble Is …” was a smash in both the blues and rock stratas: the single “Blue on Black” became a modern rock hit and is a classic rock staple more than two decades after its release. “Trouble” also remains one of the longest charting album on Biilboard’s blues album chart.
Subsequent Shepherd sets such as 1999’s “Live On,” 2011’s “How I Go” and 2014’s “Goin’ Home” also found homes at the top of Billboard’s Blues album chart. Additionally, tours in support of those sets solidified his place as a present-day blues torch bearer, and Shepherd has racked up nearly a half dozen Grammy Award nominations in the last near-quarter century.
Shepherd also lent his talents to The Rides, a blues-rock power trio rounded out by Stephen Stills and Electric Flag’s Barry Goldberg. The Rides have released a pair of albums, 2013’s “Can’t Get Enough” and 2015’s “Pierced Arrow.”
Shepherd expects to reconnect with Stills and Goldberg in the future.
“In my group, ultimately, I’m the one that’s steering the ship, but with the Rides, all three of us weigh in and have the same amount of input,” Shepherd said. “Also, Stephen has been pressing me since we formed to sing more and more … it’s a great influence for me.”
Last year, Shepherd released his eighth studio set, “Lay it On Down.” Augmented by his namesake band, which is made up of co-singer Noah Hunt, bassist Kevin McCormick, keyboardist Jimmy McGorman and drummer Chris Layton, “Lay,” like most of Shepherd’s subsequent sets, found its way to the top of Billboard’s blues album charts and also made its way into the top 40 of the music industry standard’s all-genre encompassing Billboard 200.
For “Lay,” Shepherd, who co-wrote each of the album’s 10 tracks, opted to record the album in his Shreveport home base. His goal for “Lay” was to stretch out in terms of style
“The last record we put out (2014’s ‘Home’) was all traditional blues and was the soundtrack to my childhood and a tribute to some of my heroes,” he said. “I wanted to follow that up with a more contemporary album. With this there’s country influence, a little R&B as well as the rock and the blues stuff.”
Shepherd expects to put out his next collection of songs, culled from his March recording session, out next year.
Additional plans for Shepherd for 2019 include a pair of trips to the high seas.
One voyage will take Shepherd out to the Caribbean on a “Rhythm and Blues Cruise” along with Taj Mahal, Irma Thomas and Region Blues favorite Ronnie Baker Brooks. Another musical cruise finds him sharing the sea – and the stage with fellow guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa to “Keep the Blues Alive At Sea.”
“I enjoy doing the cruises,” said Shepherd, a veteran of music cruises. “There’s lots of bands and constant music. It gives us an opportunity as musicians to see other bands play that we wouldn’t be able to see otherwise.”