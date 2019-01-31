Porter County's high energy punk rockers Shotgun Elvis rarely performs in the Region these days, so it was a blast of good news for fans of the powerhouse trio when it was announced last week the group would perform an 8 p.m. all ages Saturday at The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.
General Admission tickets ($15) are available only at the theater box office and adjoining bar, Three Monkeys. More: 219- 942-1670 or shotgunelvis.com.
The indie rock band's raw sound and passion appeal to fans of such old school punk groups as Social Distortion, Rancid, Agent Orange and early Clash. The band's fourth and latest recording, "Three Aces," recorded in 2017 and produced by Marc Nelson, was released last year. The aptly titled EP contains three songs -- two originals and a revamped take on the Bay City Rollers' "Saturday Night."
The groups previously put our three full-length albums -- 2004's "Somewhere In Chicago," 2007's "The Vale of Paradise," and 2015's "When Darkness Falls." It's hopeful "Three Aces" is a teaser and that a fourth full length album is forthcoming.
Expect songs from all of the above albums, perhaps a few new originals, and likely a handful of customized covers like the Bay City Rollers tune and their explosive treatment of the old Bill Monroe/Elvis Presley classic, "Blue Moon of Kentucky."
MUSIC NOTES
• An exhibit called "nart" by pop culture art icon Jim Siergey opens this Saturday, Feb. 2 at Promise You Art House (8830 Kennedy Ave.) in Highland with a free reception from noon to 6 p.m. Siergey, who recently relocated from Chicago to Munster, will be on hand to welcome guests to the exhibit, which runs through April 6. Nart takes a surreal look at the world through the eyes of the artist.
Siergey's work has appeared in major magazines including regular comic strips in Time magazine and USA Weekend. His comic strip “Cultural Jet Lag” ran for years in many alternative press publications. Admission is free. More: PYarthouse.com.
• Buddy & Pals Place (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point will be rocking to the classic rock sounds of Hail Mary on Friday and Midnight Ramblers on Saturday. Both will perform at 8:30pm. Winfield's Buddy & Pals Place (10685 Randolph St.) welcomes rockers The Aftermath on Friday and Chronic Flannel on Saturday for respective 9:30 p.m. performances. More: buddyandpals.com.
• Because of tremendous response to his first Jan. 3 event, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Danny Lemmon of The Lemmon Brothers Band will again host an invitational Open Mic from 6 to 10 p.m. at Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Hwy.) in Homewood, Illinois on Feb. 7. While the event features some invited guests, walk-ins are welcome to perform, but Lemmon recommends interested players contact him in advance at: facebook.com/daniel.lemmon.96. More: DannyLemmonMusic.com.
• The Lake Effect Band rolls out classic rock covers from 7-11 p.m. on Friday at Lencioni's Pub (3325 Glenwood-Dyer Rd.) in Lynwood. More: 708- 757-4304.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the country sounds of Steel Country on Saturday at 9 p.m.. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.
• The name Orchestrated Chaos has not appeared in this column in years. Once a major player in the Region's heavy music scene, the group has been missing in action for a very long time, but this weekend they reunite for a 9 p.m. show at Knuckleheads Sports Bar & Grill (204 W. Baker Ave.) in Michigan City. More: 219- 221-6763. Catch up with the band at: facebook.com/ORCHESTRATEDCHAOS1
• The Dam Bar & Grill (4665 W. Main St.) in Lowell welcomes singer/songwriter Jack Cunningham for a stripped down solo guitar performance of cover songs and original tunes on Saturday at 8 p.m. More: facebook.com/JackCunninghamMusic.
• Drummer Andy Sutton's weekly Sunday Jazz Brunch at Region Ale Taphouse & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville (regionaletaphouse.com) welcomes weekly celebrity guests to sit in with his core band. Local jazz players for the all ages shows are welcome to step up and can contact Sutton at 219- 671-0479 or andysuttonmusic.com. This Sunday’s guest is guitar virtuoso Joe Marcinek. More at: joemarcinekband.com.
• This Friday afternoon from noon to 1 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features a chat with Chris Getsla, founder/producer and the "Paul McCartney" of the national Beatles Tribute, BritBeat. Getsla will talk about his group's upcoming 6 p.m. special performance on Feb. 8 at The Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, and their headline 8 p.m. performance on Feb. 16 at the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, Illinois. The second half of Friday's program (2 to 3 p.m.) will feature NWI Times Features Editor Crista Zivanovic and Post-Tribune columnist Phil Potempa live in studio discussing their performance of A.R. Gurney's stage favorite, "Love Letters," running for one show only at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Theatre At The Center (1040 Ridge Road.) in Munster as a fundraiser for the theater. More: (theatreatthecenter.com).