'Shout' it out: Tears for Fears is back on tour

Popular British '80s band Tears for Fears is bringing hits and new material to music fans across the U.S. this summer.

Tears for Fears, starring Roland Orzabel and Curt Smith, will perform June 16 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

The duo, who grew up in Bath, England, will entertain audience members with favorites such as "Shout" and "Everybody Wants to Rule The World" to selections from their latest album "The Tipping Point."

"It's been awhile since we've introduced new music," said Curt Smith, during a recent phone interview. "The Tipping Point," on Concord Records, marks the band's first album in 17 years.

Smith said the new album, which was officially released in February, was in the works for the last couple of years. To get to the point where the album was something Smith and Orzabel were happy with was "a long drawn-out process," Smith said.

"We ended up with an album that was not representative of us," he said, adding they initially worked with a variety of songwriters, producers and a former manager who were not on the same page as the duo.

So, they started over. They put so much of themselves into this album and Smith said it's actually now 'the most representative" of who they are musically.

There's a variety of subject matter on the album, Smith said, adding the first single "The Tipping Point" was inspired by the passing of Orzabel's wife and dealing with grief and illness.

Smith added he's a big fan of albums and record production and stresses he enjoys when a song or album tells a story.

The duo is extremely pleased with the praise the album has gotten. "It's doing fair better than we perceived it could," Smith said. "It's gratifying that it's so well received."

Tears For Fears' last tour in the U.S. was in 2017. This current tour has them performing through June 25 in New York and then on to the United Kingdom in July.

Touring, these days, is quite different for Tears For Fears. "We don't like to do very long tours," Smith said. "We're very much homebodies. We need to go home and recharge."

Smith said touring in the early days of success was grueling and they'd often tour for a full year.

The joy of touring at a slower pace is nice because "I actually get to see the places I'm touring in," Smith said.

According to Smith, with the release of the new album and this current tour, it's a type of new era for Tears For Fears.

"it's been exciting for us," he said.

For more information on Tears For Fears and the tour, visit tearsforfears.com and livenation.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.