Fans of Stevie Wonder won't want to miss the latest show to hit Mercury Theater Chicago's stage.
"Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Stevie Wonder Experience" is an energetic, joyous revue featuring all the hit Wonder songs any fan would like to hear. The show, running to March 12, stars singer/musician John-Mark McGaha who offers dynamic performances of a variety of songs from Wonder's stand out catalog.
The revue plays out like a concert but with a bit of history and information about Wonder thrown into the mix.
Artists Lounge Live and Mercury Theater Chicago are presenting this show, which was written and directed by Angela Ingersoll. The music was directed by Will Kurk.
The show also features a strong band of backing musicians and backup singers.
In this revue, McGaha doesn't portray Wonder but relates Wonder's story through song as well as a bit of storytelling leading into the various tunes. McGaha's interpretations of Wonder's songs are passionate and definitely draw the audience into the emotions brought out in the tunes.
Among song highlights are McGaha's performances of "Higher Ground," Superstition," the poignant "Lately," "For Once in My Life," "Isn't She Lovely," "You Are The Sunshine Of My Life," "My Cherie Amour" and the not often heard "Boogie On Reggae Woman."
This Stevie Wonder-themed show is just one of the specialty shows/concerts presented by Artists Lounge Live, which was founded by Michael and Angela Ingersoll. Among other shows in the Artists Live Collection are "Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland," "Beyond the Sea: Christopher Kale Jones Sings Bobby Darin," "We've Only Just Begun: Heidi Kettenring Sings Karen Carpenter," and others.
FYI: "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Stevie Wonder Experience" runs to March 12 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $35-$75. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.