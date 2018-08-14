After three decades and 10 albums, Smashing Pumpkins can still keep a sold-out audience interested for nearly three hours like they did Aug. 13 at the United Center. (Another show was scheduled for Aug. 14).
It's ironic, since the group was considered more of an outcast and not so readily embraced by Chicago’s '90s music scene, despite their neighborhood roots. With the exception of bassist D’arcy Wretzky, all the original members are back, including drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha.
The group has always welcomed their title of a dysfunctional band of misfits. Led by frontman and songwriter Billy Corgan, the Smashing Pumpkins has been reestablished by severing their differences and pulling it together again.
Fans stood on their feet most of the show and on a couple occasions erupted during inspiring moments like Corgan’s guitar solo during “Porcelina of the Vast Oceans.”
Griffith native and Smashing Pumpkins fan Tammy Martin is grateful the band reunited after nearly 20 years, in large part because she was too young to experience the last tour.
“They have such a diverse range and I really believe that is their appeal,” Martin said. “Nobody is producing that type of sound. They have always been weird and eccentric and lyrically and musically, they’re just so unique.”
The Pumpkins also pounded multiple rock masterpieces as they covered David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”
“Stairway to Heaven in Chicago,” said guitarist James Iha. “We can scratch that off our bucket list.”
Corgan’s showmanship is still solid and vocally, he hasn’t missed a beat. From the moment he walked onstage and performed his “Disarm” solo, to the power-driven finale, Smashing Pumpkins let fans know they are back with a vengeance.
The Pumpkins’ encore of “Solara” and “Baby Mine” was euphoric and a solid testimonial to why this coveted assembly needs to stay together, heal and continue on.