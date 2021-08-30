Smokey brings smooth sounds to Four Winds

 Skip to main content
It's not often that Smokey Robinson brings his show to the Region or Chicagoland. So when the legendary singer and former Motown vice-president is anywhere near the Region, he's not to be missed.

Robinson recently performed at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. He entertained a full house of fans who welcomed the singer/songwriter with cheers and applause.

In a 90-minute show, Robinson performed a mix of his hits, many of which he wrote, along with covers from past albums.

Robinson told the crowd it was so good to be back entertaining people live again. He said the Four Winds show was only the third concert he had performed since late 2019.

Early on in the show, Robinson performed "Being With You,"  "I Second That Emotion," which is a tune he formerly sang with The Miracles, and "Ooh Baby Baby."

At 81, Robinson really shows no signs of slowing down and his vocals remain extraordinary. He can still hit the high notes and the quality of his voice never fails to impress.

Among songs on Robinson's playlist were "Quiet Storm," "My Girl," which is a hit he wrote for The Temptations, and The Miracles' hit  "The Tracks Of My Tears."

Particular highlights were "The Tears Of A Clown," a song penned by Robinson, Hank Cosby and Stevie Wonder and a cover of the classic "Fly Me To The Moon," from Robinson's album "Timeless Love."

Throughout the show, Robinson spoke frequently to the audience and talked a bit about certain songs, his life and career.

Robinson's last song was "Cruisin'," his big hit from 1979. In concert, the tune turned into a big singalong with the audience.

Fans left Robinson's Four Winds show happily singing.

For more information on Smokey Robinson, visit smokeyrobinson.com. For more information on Four Winds shows, visit fourwindscasino.com.

