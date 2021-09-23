Smooth and 'Solid' Jazz: Boney James brings show to Horseshoe in Hammond

Boney James has been intent on bringing music to his fans throughout the pandemic.
He began performing via Facebook Live for fans early in 2020.
"It was soon after (the pandemic started) I realized all our shows were being pushed back. I thought 'Let me try this.' So I hooked up my gear from my home studio," he said, during a recent telephone interview. During those Facebook Live performances, James played various favorite tunes and songs from his latest album "Solid" for fans.
"I played music and chatted. It was very conversational," he said.
Boney James will bring his new show to The Venue at Horseshoe Casino on Friday. Marcus Miller is also on the bill.
The Grammy-winning saxophonist said he's happy to be back in the live performance arena these days.
"It feels great since a huge part of my life is playing music with my band and interacting with the audience. I really missed it," he said.
Boney James, who has been performing for three decades, has an eclectic sound and on his recordings as well as live performances, music fans get a taste of that blend of R&B and Jazz.
James recently released the single "Sundance" and his latest album " Solid, which is his 17th album, " made a Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top Album chart when it was released in June of 2020.
"The single is doing great. It's the fourth single off the album," he said. He said fans responded very well to the album when he played various songs from it online.
"I had tens of thousands of viewers every week. People were watching from all around the world. I'm grateful they're listening to the music," James said.
The musician said it's great to see how much live music is currently coming back and he encourages people to come out to enjoy the art.
"I feel if people are masked up and have their shots, it's perfectly fine to go out and see a show," James said, adding he's had his shots and doesn't feel nervous about it.
James is often inspired to create new music but sometimes it's challenging. "Sometimes I just get an idea. My mind has music running through it sometimes. But it's often a challenge to turn those ideas into songs," he said.
During a past interview, James said it was actually the clarinet that was the first brass instrument he played in grade school. Later though, he found he could "express" himself best on the saxophone.
James, who lives in Los Angeles, is married to director/actress Lily Mariye.
Music, James said, is something that he really finds rewarding and it brings him joy.
"It's the totality of it. I love playing the saxophone and love making music. There's a real joy in that for me."