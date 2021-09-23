Smooth and 'Solid' Jazz: Boney James brings show to Horseshoe in Hammond

"The single is doing great. It's the fourth single off the album," he said. He said fans responded very well to the album when he played various songs from it online.

"I had tens of thousands of viewers every week. People were watching from all around the world. I'm grateful they're listening to the music," James said.

The musician said it's great to see how much live music is currently coming back and he encourages people to come out to enjoy the art.

"I feel if people are masked up and have their shots, it's perfectly fine to go out and see a show," James said, adding he's had his shots and doesn't feel nervous about it.

James is often inspired to create new music but sometimes it's challenging. "Sometimes I just get an idea. My mind has music running through it sometimes. But it's often a challenge to turn those ideas into songs," he said.

During a past interview, James said it was actually the clarinet that was the first brass instrument he played in grade school. Later though, he found he could "express" himself best on the saxophone.

James, who lives in Los Angeles, is married to director/actress Lily Mariye.