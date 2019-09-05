Because we live in pretty crazy times, many pine for the "good old days," and for a few hours this weekend a pair of concerts will take local families back to the much more innocent 1950s era in America. Kenny James & Rave On bring their nationally touring stage show — A Tribute to Buddy Holly — back to the area this weekend to celebrate what would have been Holly's 83rd birthday.
Hammond native Kenny James has been named the top Buddy Holly tribute artist in both Las Vegas, Nevada and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He returns home to recreate Holly's musical legacy with his band Rave On at Hobart Art Theatre (220 Main St.) in Hobart on Sept. 6 (with special guest, The Spaniels Forever on Friday show only), and on Sept. 7 at The Acorn Theater (104 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Tickets for each performance: $20 advance/$25 at door.
"I used to do some Buddy Holly songs with my local band back when I lived in the Region," recalled James of how this all started in the late 1990s. "One day, a guy came up and said -- 'You look and sound enough like him, that I'll bet if you put on some black-rimmed glasses you could make a living doing a Buddy Holly show!'" Ever since then, James has been keeping the music and legacy of Holly alive for fans by passionate performances of Holly classics like "Peggy Sue," "Maybe Baby," "That'll Be The Day," "Words of Love," "Not Fade Away," "Rave On," "True Love Ways," "It's So Easy," and others.
"Buddy Holly was a true pioneer in music. He was much more than just a rock 'n' roll performer," said James. "I think he would have gone on to do great things in the music business."
POPCORN FEST
The Annual Valpo Popcorn Festival returns to Valparaiso's downtown this weekend. Although tonight and Friday is the soft start of the event, Saturday is when the festival kicks into high gear, with about 250 craft booths, 35 food vendors, the 10 a.m. Popcorn Parade and lots of music entertainment throughout the day. There will be two official stages - Michigan Street Music Stage and the Festival Main Stage.
Saturday's Festival Main Stage features: Keith Jackson & Triple Dose (Noon to 1 p.m.), Chad Burton Band (1:30-2:30 p.m.) Jagertown (3-4:30 p.m.) and headlining the amazing Max Weinberg's Jukebox (featuring E-Street drumming icon, author and Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Max Weinberg). Full schedule and info at valparaisoevents.com.
Max and his four-piece group let audiences pick and choose the songs they play at a given show from a list of over 200 classic covers. More on this unique band at maxweinberg.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The music of Motown comes to life this evening from 7:30-10:30 p.m. as Together gives the final performance of the season in the 2019 Wicker Memorial Park Tribute Concert Series (Ridge Road & U.S. 41) in Highland. Band info: TogetherMusic.com. Tickets for the 21 and older performance are $7. More: 219-932-2530, ext 324.
• The next stop on the M&R RUSH Hear & Now 2019 Midwest Tour is 7 p.m. Saturday as the '70s survivors fire up their amps for the outdoor Calumet Park Reunion at The Park of the Oak Forest Bowling Alley (15240 S. Cicero Ave.) in Oak Forest, Illinois. "We all grew up in Calumet Park and the Roseland area," said band leader and drummer Marty Mardirosian. "We played many shows there with neighborhood favorites STYX at the Calumet Park Rec Center back in the old days, so this show will be sure to bring back some great memories for everyone in the band. This show is open to the public for a $5 admission, which is about the same as what you would've paid back in the 1970s." More: mandrrush.com.
• If live jazz is your thing, catch a set or two by The Roger Harris Quartet at Siam Marina (16846 Oak Park Ave.) in Tinley Park, Illinois this Friday evening. More: 708-407-8825. Closer to home for NWI folks, The Marco Villarreal Project will perform this Saturday at Asparagus (7876 Broadway) in Merrillville. More: 219-794-0000. Both groups perform during the dinner hours of 6:30-10 p.m.
• The Crawpuppies dish out classic rock and pop covers at the Rocks Lounge in Blue Chip Casino (777 Blue Chip Drive) in Michigan City this Friday from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. No cover.
• Faze 3 -- Jesse Hernandez, Buddy Goettsch and Salena Pena -- perform a blend of upbeat and rhythmic musical styles starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Casa Del Mar (650 Ridge Road) in Munster. More: 219-836-5050.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter features Thursday Karaoke at 9 p.m. The blues of Generation Gap is the featured fare on the venue's AYCE Fish Fry Friday at 8 p.m. with Steel County bringing contemporary country and a few classics to Leroy's on Saturday at 9 p.m. Looking ahead, Duke Tumato & The Power Trio return to Leroy's on Sept. 14 after a long absence from the Region. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• TEEN BANDS WANTED! Teen bands are invited to take part in Battle of the Ridge at Main Square Park in downtown Highland on Sept. 28 from 1-5 p.m. during the town's Highland Fall Festival. All styles of music are welcome. Each band must able to fill at least a 30-minute time slot, must have at least two original songs, and all members must be under the age of 21. Only 5 contestants will be chosen to win prizes that include an audio and video recording package from John Huber's The Spot Studio in Schneider, plus cash prizes. The deadline for entering is Sept. 16. Get more info by emailing to: nwibandbattle@gmail.com.