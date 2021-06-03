Songwriters Circle presented Sunday at Art Theater

This Sunday finds the historic Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, hosting its first ever Songwriters Circle. This columnist is serving as the unique event's moderator, a first for me as well.

Sunday's Songwriters Circle for Critters is an all-ages fundraising event benefiting Humane Society of Northwest Indiana in Gary. Four notable Chicagoland songwriters will be together on stage for the duration of the event, taking turns performing original songs, telling the song's back story and fielding a few short questions from me.

Those writers are blues recording artist Ivy Ford, R&B artist Robby Celestin, Americana flat-pick guitarist Eric Lambert, and genre-crossing "American Idol" semi-finalist Leslie Hunt. All four are animal lovers, happily donating their time and talents as a means to giving back and making a difference through music. "Music can often be an instrument of healing and this is one of those times," said Lambert. "If playing my music can help make life better for an animal in need, then that's a blessing."