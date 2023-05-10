Singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins is currently touring in support of her latest album "Free Myself."

She brings her show to Chicago's City Winery on May 10 where she'll perform tunes from her latest work as well as other fan favorites from her eclectic arsenal of tunes.

Hawkins said she's happy to be coming back to the Windy City.

"The Midwest, and Chicago, in particular, broke my first album," Hawkins said, adding she has a strong fan base in the city. That first album, "Tongues and Tails" was released in the early '90s.

Performing at The City Winery is a perfect venue, according to Hawkins.

"City Winery is so supportive of artists," she said. Hawkins added the atmosphere of City Winery and the availability of a full entertainment and dining/ and spirits experience on the premises is also attractive to audience members.

The singer added that, these days, people want to know what they're getting when they put down their hard earned money for a show.

Hawkins said she's been looking forward to sharing her new songs from the "Free Myself" album with fans in a live setting. "Free Myself" is her seventh studio album. Many of the songs were written prior to the pandemic, she said. During the pandemic, she worked on a musical as well as her memoir.

The new album, she explained, is offering a type of "reintroduction" of Sophie B. Hawkins into the marketplace.

"I'm very proud of the new album. I think the songwriting is very good. (The songs) are clear with clean melodies." Hawkins added the album also "reaches to a place she's never been" and showcases a "new wisdom."

Although the pandemic brought so much that was horrific on many levels, Hawkins said the downtime everyone had "made life so simple."

"I loved being able to be home and being able to be with my kids," she said.

With this latest tour, Hawkins said, she's enjoying being out there performing again.

"I'm happier and more appreciative of being on stage," she said.

Audience members can expect to hear Hawkins' hits such as "As I Lay Me Down" and "Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover" in concert as well as tunes from the new album, including the current single from the album titled "Better Off Without You."

Hawkins has long been focused on activism and has supported animal rights, LGBTQ equality and environmental protection through the years. She's also a painter and visual artist.

For tickets to Hawkins' 8 p.m. May 10 City Winery show, visit citywinery.com. To learn more about Hawkins, visit sophiebhawkins.com. Future Hawkins' concerts include May 11 in Milwaukee, May 12 in Minneapolis and May 13 in St. Louis.

