Sounds of Spring: NISO brings back live concerts

The musicians of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra are set to serenade audiences once again with a new series of live musical concerts.
Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra embarks on its return to the stage with the String Quartet show at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at The Auditorium of Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border.
"We're happy to be busy doing things again," said Philip Bauman, orchestra manager. "We have three concerts planned. Things are ramping up."
"This gives us a new level of optimism and excitement," Bauman said.
He said it's a wonderful step for the orchestra that they can offer work to the musicians once again as well as entertain audiences. "It feels great to be looking ahead," he said.
Bauman said most of the musicians in the orchestra haven't been able to have an audience at all for the past year, as many have been in lone rehearsals or even remote or Zoom rehearsals and not involved in any concerts. So, the new concert series will provide that necessary "emotional connection" with an audience.
Performing in the String Quartet show April 9 will be Michele Lekas on violin, Lauren Lai on violin, Amy Brandfonbrener on viola and Mark Lekas on cello.
Among selections on the playlist will be compositions by Mozart, Puccini and Dvorak. The musicians will perform "String Quartet No.4 in C Major, K157" by Mozart, "Crisantemi" by Puccini and "String Quartet in F major, Op. 96 (American Quartet)" by Dvorak.
Bauman said Mozart's composition is the perfect one to usher in Spring while Puccini's piece is filled with "heartfelt emotion" and Dvorak's composition is "full of energy" and showcases the American spirit. Dvorak was living in Iowa at the time he wrote his composition.
The orchestra manager said in addition to the live show, music fans will have the opportunity to purchase a virtual ticket for the performance. "The virtual shows will make the audience as wide as possible," he said.
After the String Quartet show, a Brass Quintet concert is scheduled for May 14, and the Chamber Orchestra show with what's being billed as "The Return of Kirk" will be held June 18. (That concert will feature popular NISO music director and conductor Kirk Muspratt, who hasn't led the orchestra for more than a year.)
Tickets for the May concert will go on sale April 12 while June concert tickets go on sale May 17.
Music featured in the Brass Quintet show will be Jazz selections, Classical, Americana, Movie tunes and other songs. The Chamber Orchestra show will include a mix of tunes as well with Operatic, Movie tunes, Dance songs, Folkloric selections, Patriotic numbers and more.
The chamber orchestra show will be a potpourri of light classical," Bauman said. "It'll be fun to listen to. There are a lot of familiar pieces on that program." He added the chamber orchestra will be made up of about 21 musicians. (The full orchestra has more than 50 members.)
"We're grateful to our musicians who have been in conversation with us throughout the whole year," Bauman said. "They've given us feedback and guidance on how to do this."