Sounds of Spring: NISO brings back live concerts

The musicians of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra are set to serenade audiences once again with a new series of live musical concerts.

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra embarks on its return to the stage with the String Quartet show at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at The Auditorium of Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border.

"We're happy to be busy doing things again," said Philip Bauman, orchestra manager. "We have three concerts planned. Things are ramping up."

"This gives us a new level of optimism and excitement," Bauman said.

He said it's a wonderful step for the orchestra that they can offer work to the musicians once again as well as entertain audiences. "It feels great to be looking ahead," he said.

Bauman said most of the musicians in the orchestra haven't been able to have an audience at all for the past year, as many have been in lone rehearsals or even remote or Zoom rehearsals and not involved in any concerts. So, the new concert series will provide that necessary "emotional connection" with an audience.

Performing in the String Quartet show April 9 will be Michele Lekas on violin, Lauren Lai on violin, Amy Brandfonbrener on viola and Mark Lekas on cello.