Sounds of the season: Holiday concerts are in full swing

The holiday season is the perfect time for taking in a celebratory show. This year, many musicians are on the road bringing their carols to the masses.
Throughout the Region and Chicagoland, music lovers will have much to choose from on the concert agenda. Whether it's the not-to-be-missed return of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and its spirited Holiday Pops concert, a show by harmony masters Straight No Chaser or beautiful tunes by vocalist Sarah Brightman, there are a variety of shows on stages this season.
Here is just a sample of what you can enjoy.
• Holiday Pops, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 and 10 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 900 N. Taft St., on the border of Merrillville and Crown Point.
NISO's Holiday Pops show begins its 80th season. A variety of contemporary and classical songs will be in the spotlight. The orchestra's conductor, Kirk Muspratt, is celebrating his 20th anniversary this season. Also performing on the Holiday Pops roster are singers Emily Birsen, Kate Tombaugh, James Judd and Evan Bravos.
FYI: Tickets for the concert range from $35 to $75 each. Concert season subscriptions are available. Call 219-836-0525 or visit the website at NISOrchestra.org to order tickets.
• Holiday Inn, The Musical, Through Dec. 12 at The Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.
The musical production tells the story of character Jim Hardy, a singer-songwriter who leaves the hectic showbiz life for a more quiet life in Connecticut, where he operates an inn that specializes in holiday shows. Tunes such as "Blue Skies" and "White Christmas" are featured.
FYI: For tickets and more information, visit memorialopera.com.
Johnny Mathis Christmas Show, 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont
The legendary singer will perform a selection of holiday favorites as well as his hits. Mathis is currently celebrating 65 years of bringing music to fans.
FYI: Visit johnnymathis.com
Michael Bolton, 9 p.m. Eastern Dec. 11 at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan
The soulful pop singer will entertain audiences with his hits as well as holiday tunes.
FYI: Visit fourwindscasino.com.
Holiday Pops!, performed by South Shore Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.
The concert stars a variety of holiday music including songs from around the world and a tribute to Greek composer Mikis Thedoris.
FYI: Visit memorialoperahouse.com for more information and ticket prices.
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour, 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, Hammond.
Jazz saxophonist Koz brings his popular holiday show to the Region. Other artists on the bill are Jonathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Rick Braun and Rebecca Jade.
FYI: Visit caesars.com for more information.
Sarah Brightman performs A Christmas Symphony Tour at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago
The British singer will perform her first Christmas Symphony Tour this season.
FYI: Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents Christmas Eve and Other Stories, 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
The rock band/orchestra is celebrating 25 years of Christmas Eve and Other Stories on its 2021 tour.
FYI: Visit allstatearena.com for more information.
Leslie Odom Jr. - The Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago
The singer/actor, who starred as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton," brings his Christmas tour to the theater.
FYI: Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
She & Him Christmas Party, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Chicago Theatre
Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward will perform a Christmas show in the Windy City. They are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of "A Very She & Him Christmas." Merge Records recently released a limited-edition deluxe 10th anniversary reissue pressed on tinsel silver vinyl that includes a brand-new 7-inch, also on silver vinyl, featuring their takes on Madonna’s “Holiday” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”
FYI: Visit ticketmaster.com.
Straight No Chaser, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Auditorium Theatre
The popular a cappella group will entertain fans with a variety of Christmas tunes including songs from the latest album "Social Christmasing."
FYI: ticketmaster.com
Pentatonix performs The Evergreen Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Allstate Arena
The Grammy Award winning group will perform holiday favorites as well as tunes from a new album "Evergreen."
FYI: Visit ticketmaster.com