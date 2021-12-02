Sounds of the season: Holiday concerts are in full swing

The holiday season is the perfect time for taking in a celebratory show. This year, many musicians are on the road bringing their carols to the masses.

Throughout the Region and Chicagoland, music lovers will have much to choose from on the concert agenda. Whether it's the not-to-be-missed return of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and its spirited Holiday Pops concert, a show by harmony masters Straight No Chaser or beautiful tunes by vocalist Sarah Brightman, there are a variety of shows on stages this season.

Here is just a sample of what you can enjoy.

• Holiday Pops, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 9 and 10 at The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 900 N. Taft St., on the border of Merrillville and Crown Point.

NISO's Holiday Pops show begins its 80th season. A variety of contemporary and classical songs will be in the spotlight. The orchestra's conductor, Kirk Muspratt, is celebrating his 20th anniversary this season. Also performing on the Holiday Pops roster are singers Emily Birsen, Kate Tombaugh, James Judd and Evan Bravos.

FYI: Tickets for the concert range from $35 to $75 each. Concert season subscriptions are available. Call 219-836-0525 or visit the website at NISOrchestra.org to order tickets.