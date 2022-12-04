Sounds of the Season: NISO presents annual 'Holiday Pops'

One of the most popular concerts of the year is coming up this week.

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will present its “Holiday Pops” Dec. 7, 8 and 9 at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church on the border of Crown Point and Merrillville. The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus will once again join the orchestra for the festive concert.

“It’s hard to believe the holiday concert is here,” said conductor Kirk Muspratt, adding it’s always a joyous show for the group. Audiences, he added, always welcome the festive tunes and love this concert.

“It’s a time for family and friends (to get together),” Muspratt said, adding the holiday show also brings in new people to enjoy the orchestra. The conductor added the show is always a good way to introduce young people to music.

The conductor/music director said there are 14 pieces in the concert which includes a mix of music from fun tunes to more solemn songs and a sing-along.

Among songs on the show playlist are favorites such as “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” and “Jingle Bells” to “The Lord’s Prayer,” “Oh Holy Night,”an African praise song, “When You Believe” from “The Prince of Egypt and much more.

While the concert no longer includes a visit from Santa, the popular Cookies with Kirk, featuring cookies and a meet and greet with the maestro, will still be held.

“Come and say hello after,” Muspratt said. The Cookies with Kirk segment has always been a nice addition to the holiday show and helps promote the festive atmosphere.