Together since 1973 and making records since 1979, the South Side rock group M&R Rush has defied odds by retaining its all original line-up for the duration of its long run.
The group will perform Saturday at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. It's the band's first show at The Acorn Theater.
Opening the show is singer, songwriter and guitarist Jef Sarver of Portage, who earlier this year recorded a live concert album at The Acorn expected to be released sometime in 2019. Flying in from Los Angeles to run sound for the Acorn show is the band's old friend Rob Vukelich, former owner of Pyramid Sound and one-time house engineer at the Pointe East concert club among other venues.
The sextet will be rocking through a mix of songs from its seventh and latest album, "Between The Lines," along with some vintage fan favorites from its earlier catalog and a few covers of groups that heavily influenced them.
M & R Rush' 1979 debut record, "Reach For The Stars," included "Rock And Roll Chicago," which became the #1 most requested song that year on radio station WLUP (The Loop). "We play that song of course and we're proud of how well it did, but we've released a lot of albums between then and now," said drummer Marty Mardirosian, the "M" of M&R Rush. "Our latest album just came out this fall and has a total of 11 songs, 10 written by us and one ("Reckless Love") written by Jim Peterik (of Ides of March/Survivor fame) who gave us his blessing to record.
"I've seen shows at Acorn Theater, so when an opportunity came along to perform there, we took it," Mardirosian said. "Our band rarely does winter gigs because our bassist Roger Hirtz (the "R" in M&R Rush) lives in Indy, and making the drive down I-65 is often rough in the winter. For the last several years M&R Rush does what we call our annual 'summer tour' of concert hall shows and festival dates."
Joining the rhythmic "M" and "R" members on stage this Saturday will be keyboardist Carl Moszur, along with the triple guitar assault of Jeff Luif, Paul Martin, and John McFarland. Besides the classic three guitar line-up, another thing that makes M&R Rush stand out musically is how all but Mardirosian share lead vocal duties and harmonize together beautifully.
Given the rarity of a winter show, M&R see this show as a holiday party with fans. Since holidays usually include gifts, every $20 ticket comes with a complimentary copy of the band's latest CD, "Between The Lines."
After the show, a small post-concert meet and greet with fans and friends will happen at a little restaurant down the street. "Acorn Theater is just across the Indiana/Michigan state line so we hope our Indiana and Illinois friends come celebrate the holidays and our final show of the year with us," Mardirosan said.
MUSIC NOTES:
• Local rockers should start collecting non-perishable food items now to help the cause at the annual Nomad Planets Northwest Indiana Food Bank Concert on Dec. 1 at the aptly named venue - EAT. "This year's extravaganza takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at EAT (5201 Hohman Ave.), which is Raymundo Garcia's amazing event space in downtown Hammond. Our pals in the Dave & Dave Band will join us in coming together as a community to help neighbors in need," noted Planets' front man Mark Mybeck. More: facebook.com/nomadplanets.
• LeAnn Stutler -- the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and primary songwriter for the NWI band Capernaum -- will host the monthly "Open Acoustic Mic" at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The "Open Acoustic Mic" takes place the first Sunday of each month as part of the ongoing 4-6 p.m. weekly broadcast series "Live from the Record Bin" heard worldwide on "The Vintage Lounge" internet radio channel, carried on the local web network -- RegionRadio.Live.
• Billy Foster -- respected NWI pianist, composer, educator, producer and host of the "The Billy Foster Jazz Zone" on WGVE 88.7FM in Gary -- performs a free to the public holiday jazz piano concert on Saturday, Dec. 1 next to Mrs. Fields Cookies in the Center Court of Southlake Shopping Mall from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Foster will then guest on Sunday afternoon at The Region Ale Jazz Sunday Brunch hosted weekly by Sutton Entertainment and The Calumet Jazz Band at the Region Ale Tap House & Eatery (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville from noon to 3 p.m. Local musicians are welcome to come jam at Sunday's event. More: facebook.com/suttonmusicco or billyfosterjazzzone.com.
• Crawpuppies' bandleader Chad Clifford has been doing a good deal of solo acoustic shows in recent months and does so again with a 7 p.m. performance on Saturday at Radius (15 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso.
• This Saturday evening at 7 p.m., Northwest Indiana's rock 'n' roll illusionist Nicky Jade will "appear" as the headliner of an ensemble variety program presented at the D Performance Comedy Theatre (500 S. Lake Street) in Miller. The performance bill may be anchored by Jade's "Magic From The Asylum" show, but it also features comedy by Johnny See, Mr. Twelve & Twenty, Marni P, Ray Chi Chi and Mille. General admission tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. More: 773-796-1327 or cityseekr.com.
• If you missed blues woman Deb Seitz performing at the Annual SoPro Thanksgiving Blues Revue last weekend, catch her full show Friday at Johnny's Tap (8050 Calumet Ave.) in Munster. More: 219-836-9218.
• The hard rocking sounds of the Hardwired band will be heard Friday at Just Joe's (602 E. Main St.) in Griffith as the group hosts this week's 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. " Open Mic Night". More: 219-513-8055 or facebook.com/thehardwiredgroup.
•Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. Hwy. 20) in Porter welcomes the classic rock sounds of Stealing The Farm on Friday at 8 p.m.; followed on Saturday with a 9 p.m. performance by NWI faves, Nawty. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons' former Musical Director -- Lee Shapiro -- is currently the piano man, band leader and co-founder of the national touring group of former session musicians called The Hit Men. Shapiro recently released a jazzy instrumental album of Valli songs and will chat about them Friday (noon to 1 p.m.) on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The second half of the Friday program will feature vocalist/guitarist Zack Williams of the Americana trio, The Lone Bellow. Williams will discuss their latest album and the special all acoustic tour stop at Valparaiso's Memorial Opera House on Dec. 5. Lakeshore programs stream in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.