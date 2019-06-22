Two big stars of pop music graced the stage at Ravinia recently.
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx starred on a double bill at the Highland Park outdoor venue where they offered up some of the popular tunes from the pop charts of the late '80s and '90s.
Springfield, who turns 70 later this summer, and Marx, in his mid 50s, performed full band sets separately before joining together on stage for a few songs.
Marx, a native of Highland Park, took the stage first. The musician, who proved he's also a jokester while offering up funny tidbits from his life, is still in strong vocal form.
He entertained the crowd with tunes such as "Angelia," "Endless Summer Nights," "Shoulda Known Better," "The Way She Loves Me," "This I Promise You," and "Right Here Waiting For You."
Springfield, who gained TV fans when portraying doctor Noah Drake on the hit soap opera "General Hospital," is proving he's still the energetic musician as he frequently moves around the stage and even goes into the audience at his live shows.
The singer's latest album is "Orchestrating My Life," which features new versions of his signature tunes. Springfield's prior album was "The Snake King," which was released in 2016.
Among songs Springfield performed in concert were "Love Is Alright Tonight, "I've Done Everything for You," "Light This Party Up," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "Human Touch" and his anthem "Jessie's Girl," which had the audience singing and cheering.
Springfield is currently on a summer tour which also has him stopping at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Illinois, on June 29 for the multi-bill '80s on the Fox show. Springfield is filling in for singer Eddie Money, who had to cancel his participation in the tour due to his recovery from a heart procedure. Other musicians on that show roster are Starship, Patty Smyth & Scandal and The Romantics.
For more information on upcoming Ravinia shows, visit ravinia.org.