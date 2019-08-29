UK band Squeeze brings its Squeeze Songbook 2019 Tour to the Windy City on Aug. 31.
The show, which begins at 7:30 p.m., celebrates the 45th anniversary of the band. Opening the show for Squeeze will be KT Tunstall. Squeeze, hailing from London, has released 14 studio albums, 14 compilation albums, four live albums, one extended play and 48 singles through the years.
Among songs fans can expect on the show playlist are "Hour Glass," "Pulling Mussells From A Shell" and "Tempted," among others. The American leg of the tour runs through Sept. 22.
Squeeze's hits catalog features songs written by members Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford.
While the concert will largely feature signature hits, there also will be rarities on the set list, the band promises. The band's most recent album is "The Knowledge," released in 2017.
FYI: Squeeze will perform at 7:30 p.m Aug. 31 at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com For more information on Squeeze, visit squeezeofficial.com.