Steel Woods to perform at Hobart Art Theatre

Tonight the newly expanded stage of The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, will bring in for the first time in Northwest Indiana, Steel Woods, a unique band whose name and image convey country music, but whose musical output is a unique hybrid of genres.

The Southern Rock foundation of Steel Woods' music is seasoned with elements of R&B, gospel, blues, folk, and even a light sprinkling of heavy metal. Although they are usually lumped into the overcrowded Southern Rock "box" when it comes to folks trying to describe the Steel Woods sound, the group kicks down the sides of that box when they hit a concert stage.

Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets start at $20 for the all ages show which is adhering to a "reduced capacity" of admittance due to COVID concerns. Only a minimal amount of tickets remain for tonight's performance according to venue owner, Shane Evans. Northwest Indiana country artist Jonny James will open. More: brickartlive.com.

A pair of critically acclaimed Woods Music/Thirty Tigers releases -- "Straw in the Wind" (2017) and "Old News" ¬(2019) -- have built a sizable fan base for the Nashville-based group. While they have sold a good deal of albums and have a third release forthcoming, it's the live shows that make Steel Woods a hot ticket item, drawing multi-generational audiences to see them.